Cadillac’s Project GTP Race Car

Cadillac is currently defending their 2021 IMSA Manufacturer Championship and they are also getting ready for their return to the world racing stage. Cadillac Design is hard at work for the upcoming GTP race car and for Cadillac Racing.

Taking from their successful racing history, Cadillac Racing, Design, and race manufacturer Dallara will once again work together to create the Cadillac GTP race car. The upcoming prototype will showcase the new Cadillac engine package that has been matched with the GTP common hybrid system.

Cadillac lead exterior creative designer Chris Mikalauskas shared, “While the new race car will take into account IMSA and ACO regulations, Cadillac’s brand characteristics will be instantly recognizable, many of which are seen on our V-Series vehicles today. It will artistically combine form and function to influence the development of the forthcoming race car. Elements of Cadillac’s brand DNA, such as vertical lighting and floating blades, will be present throughout.”

It was in 2021 that Cadillac announced their plan they will again compete in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and the Automobile Club de l’Ouest Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) category come 2023. As part of the announcement, they revealed that they will be using the fourth-generation Cadillac V-Series prototype. It is interesting to note that after 21 long years, Cadillac will again be returning to the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

“Cadillac has a long history of performance success on and off the track which drives excitement for our fans and customers. That excitement was never more evident than last year when we saw extraordinary demand for the V-Series Blackwings right after they were revealed,” Cadillac vice president Rory Harvey explained.

The V-Series is the embodiment of Cadillac’s commitment to performance. They brought together everything they learned on the track to create the ultimate performance cars on the road. The most recent releases were the CT4-V and the CT5-V sport sedans, as well as the Escalade-V and the track-capable CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing.

This summer, the Cadillac Project GTP race car will be unveiled, and in January 2023, it will make its debut on the track at the Rolex 24 at Daytona.