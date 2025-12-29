BMW’s M4 GT3 EVO Goes Virtual

In its maiden season in 2025, the BMW M4 GT3 EVO enjoyed success on racetracks around the world – and now it is conquering two of the world’s most popular games. As part of the collaboration between BMW M Motorsport and Epic Games, the GT3 racing car is now available in Fortnite and Rocket League. These multiplayer titles are part of the Epic Games ecosystem.

The virtual BMW M4 GT3 EVO will also be making a splash with a special design in the style of “BLEACH”, one of the world’s biggest anime series. The design of the car is inspired by the iconic costume of the main character of “BLEACH”, Ichigo Kurosaki. BMW Welt visitors can get up close and personal with a real-world BMW M4 GT3 EVO in the style of the virtual racing car in Munich (GER) until 11th January 2026.

The collaboration with PUMA is another link between the virtual and real world. The BMW M Motorsport Hypnotic LS Sneakers from the BMW M Motorsport collection will also be available in the Fortnite Shop.

“By integrating the BMW M4 GT3 EVO into Rocket League and Fortnite we are showcasing the fascination of the spearhead of our BMW M Motorsport product line in GT racing to a young audience,” said Timo Brückner, Project Lead BMW M Automotive Gaming.

“These games are social and creative meeting points where the young generation comes together. The multifaceted collaboration between BMW M, Epic Games, ‘BLEACH’, and PUMA facilitates uniting motorsport and digital pop culture. The BMW M4 GT3 EVO design is spectacular, and we are confident that every player – as well as fans of the ‘BLEACH’ series and visitors to BMW Welt – will be impressed by this car.”

With the BMW M4 GT3 EVO, BMW and Epic Games are writing the next chapter of their successful collaboration. Previously, the BMW M240i, BMW 1 Series, and the first-generation BMW M3 have been featured in Rocket League. In 2023, BMW introduced the world’s first car creator in Fortnite, with the Hypnopolis creative island, where players could design the BMW iX2 according to their individual preferences.

