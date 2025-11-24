Birth of a Legend: Corvette’s Trial by Fire at Sebring 1956

Editor’s Note: This feature was reproduced with permission from our sister site Stuttcars.com for our SCD members.

Ed Cole, Zora Duntov’s ultimate boss, was eager to race. He saw it as a way to gain the kudos needed to attract enthusiastic buyers to his Corvettes. After witnessing the preparations for speed runs at Daytona in 1956, Cole spun 180 degrees from indifference to eagerness to race his Corvette.

“I was not the driving force in ‘Let’s Go Racing’,” Zora recalled. “I was reluctantly pushed into it. Cole had seen the car doing 150 mph and he became very enthusiastic. ‘Let’s go to Sebring,’ he said. And I was terrified. It is one thing to make a speed run and another thing again to go racing with the Corvette of those years.”