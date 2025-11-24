Chevrolet

Birth of a Legend: Corvette’s Trial by Fire at Sebring 1956

Under driver and team chief John Fitch, Smokey Yunick and Mauri Rose led the crew preparing four Corvettes for the 12 Hours of Sebring in 1956. The result, said Fitch, was “less than we had hoped but more than we deserved.”

Ed Cole, Zora Duntov’s ultimate boss, was eager to race. He saw it as a way to gain the kudos needed to attract enthusiastic buyers to his Corvettes. After witnessing the preparations for speed runs at Daytona in 1956, Cole spun 180 degrees from indifference to eagerness to race his Corvette.
“I was not the driving force in ‘Let’s Go Racing’,” Zora recalled. “I was reluctantly pushed into it. Cole had seen the car doing 150 mph and he became very enthusiastic. ‘Let’s go to Sebring,’ he said. And I was terrified. It is one thing to make a speed run and another thing again to go racing with the Corvette of those years.”

