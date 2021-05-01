The 10 Best 4 Door Sports Cars That You Can Buy

Need room for more than two passengers? Here are some of the best 4 door sports cars that offer you the performance and luxury you’ll appreciate.

We tend to consider sports cars exclusively as those having two doors or no doors at all (cue Lotus 7 or Ariel Atom), yet four-door sports cars not only exist but have been around for decades. Mixing the practicality of a family sedan with sports car power, these sporty four-door sedans with a rear seat could be driven daily with little to no compromise on speed and excitement.

Today, we’ll take a trip to remind you about some of the best 4 door sports cars in history, as well as take a look at amazing sports sedans you can find on the market right now.

Top 10 Best 4 Door Sports Cars

1. Alfa Romeo Giulia TI Super

Alfa Romeo’s sporty spirit wasn’t limited to top-tier racing machinery, handbuilt Mille Miglia-conquering of the pre-WW2 years, and stunning Tipo 105 coupés racing throughout European circuits. Before the monstrous Giulia Quadrifoglio of today, there was a humble, boxy, yet incredibly nimble Giulia Super four door sports car.

This classic three-box four door sedan was Alfa Romeo’s bread and butter throughout the sixties, with several respectable sporty variants. The race-bred Giulia TI Super was the top-of-the-line rear wheel drive sport sedan powered by a 110-horsepower twin-carb 1.6-liter twin-camshaft inline-four propelling it to 115 MPH.

While these numbers seem humble for today’s performance cars, the Giulia TI Super was a true four-door sports car in spirit, as it had numerous weight-reducing features such as magnesium alloy wheels and Plexiglas rear windows among others. All these interventions meant the Giulia TI tipped the scales at just over 2,000 lb. Needless to say, these nimble little four cylinder engine Alfas scored considerable racing success all over Europe, making them sought after classics today.

2. Lancia Thema 8.32

Lancia’s performance car history is usually closely associated with rallying, but apart from the Stratos, the 037, and the Delta S4, Lancia had other sports cars well worth mentioning. One of them has to be the Thema 8.32, a four-door front-wheel-drive sedan with a transversely mounted Ferrari V8.

Lancia Thema 8.32 – Source: Bonhams

As its name suggests, the Thema 8.32 was powered by an eight-cylinder, 32-valve Tipo F105L Dino engine making 212 horsepower. The engine was altered in numerous ways and detuned compared to the F105 found in Ferrari 308, but the Thema 8.32 was still capable of making the 0-60 sprint in 7.2 seconds and could reach 146 MPH, quite respectable numbers for 1986.

The 8.32 was luxuriously equipped, all wrapped in Alcantara or exclusive Poltrona Frau leather with ample use of burl wood throughout the interior. Still, it was a real sports car with large brake discs, ABS, specially developed high-performance tires, and a retractable rear spoiler, so it’s no wonder many refer to it simply as Thema Ferrari.

3. Mercedes-Benz W124 E500

To many, this wide-bodied W124 sedan is the original 4 door sports car. Whether in pre-facelift 500E or a modernized and more scarce E500 form, this Mercedes-Benz was a benchmark in performance due to its bulletproof, 5.0-liter, 322 horsepower M119 V8.

Source: Bonhams

The E500 holds a special place in history as a car manufactured in cooperation with Porsche, effectively helping the legendary automaker survive through its financial hardships in the early 1990s.

Before the W124 E500, Mercedes-Benz had a history of putting massive and adequately-powered V8 engines into the W109 and W116 executive sedans, but what those cars missed to be considered true four-door sports cars were driving dynamics the E500 possessed.

4. Audi D2 S8

When it comes to sports cars, size is often nothing but a crippling factor as it’s followed by a performance-killing long wheelbase, lack of maneuverability, and weight. But, if we’re talking about Audi’s first S8, some rules don’t apply. This executive sedan was built out of light aluminum alloy, weighing just 3814 lb, which is in comparison just a bit heavier than the 2021 BMW M4 Competition, the most talked-about sports car today.

Source: Bonhams

Relatively low weight paired with a 364 horsepower all-aluminum 4.2-liter V8 and Quattro all-wheel-drive gave the Audi S8 exceptional performance for its day, all wrapped in a big, elegant sleeper sedan that could do 0-60 in 5.4 seconds.

Truth be told, Audi outdid itself in 2008 when it presented another amazing four door sports car, the C6 generation Audi RS6. But, as this V10-powered supersedan was never sold in the United States, it’s the D2 S8 that gets the spot on this list.

5. Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VIII

One can’t talk about the mid-1990s to mid-2000s performance without mentioning Subaru WRX STi and Mitsubishi Lancer EVO sedans, and this time we’re going for the latter.

Lancer Evolution VIII. Source: Bring A Trailer

The Lancer Evolution VIII was the first one offered stateside and was on sale between the 2003 and 2005 model years. It was equipped with a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four pushing 271 horsepower in stock form. All wheel drive ensured grip on all surfaces, yet only the 2005 model came with a front limited-slip differential.

All in all, the US-spec Evo VIII was a toned-down version compared to the ones offered in the rest of the world. Couple the fact that North American customers missed on a number of go-fast goodies with the EVO’s immense tuning potential, and you’ll get a car that’s getting increasingly harder to find in original condition. Still, even in stock form, the Lancer Evo VIII is one of the most capable cars of its era, and as such, it is a true four door sports car.

6. Cadillac CTS-V

Throughout most of its history, Cadillac couldn’t have been considered a sports car manufacturer, even less a great one in that. Yet, it all changed with one supersedan, the CTS-V. It debuted in 2004 and was produced in three generations before being replaced by the CT5-V.

Source: GM

The reason we’re going for the CTS-V instead of its more modern CT-5 sport sedan lies in the fact that it has a supercharged V8, a staple of American performance. Throughout its production span, the CTS-V shared engines with the Corvette, namely the C5 Z06, C6 ZR1, and C7 Z06, respectively. In its final generation, Cadillac CTS-V produced 640 horsepower and could sprint from 0-62 MPH in 3.5 seconds.

In a significant bit of news, Cadillac will release the CT5-V Blackwing with a 668-horsepower supercharged 6.2-liter V8 replacing the 3.6-liter twin-turbo V6 from the CT5-V, keeping the spirit of the CTS-V alive.

7. BMW E60 M5

This super sedan has long been disputed for its deconstructivist approach to design, slow-shifting SMG transmission, and astronomical running costs, and as such, it was overshadowed by its predecessor, the old school V8-powered E39 M5.

Source: Bonhams

Now, it’s time for us to contribute to giving the E60 M5 sports sedan justice it always deserved. It has a screaming 500-horsepower V10 developed from square one, and for North America only, a 6-speed manual transmission. Manual-equipped E60 M5 examples now command higher prices than those equipped with SMG, but interestingly enough, the manual was a no-cost option.

Talking about its sports car credentials, the E60 M5 is in the exclusive V10 club alongside the likes of Porsche Carrera GT, Dodge Viper, Audi R8, Lexus LFA, and Lamborghini Gallardo.

8. Jaguar XE SV Project 8

Strictly limited edition track specials come in various forms and what’s standard for almost all of them is that they’re two-door sports cars. If you ask Jaguar’s Special Vehicle Operations division, that might not always be the case, and here enters the Jaguar XE SV Project 8. A huge rear aerodynamic wing on a sedan often conjures images of a hapless boy racer in an underpowered car, but in the case of the Project 8, it couldn’t be farther from the truth.

Source: Jaguar

This compact sedan with a highly experimental name is Jaguar’s entry-level car turned up to eleven. Sporting a supercharged 5.0-liter V8, good for 592 horsepower transferred to both axles via the eight-speed automatic transmission that can be operated by aluminum paddle shifters behind the steering wheel or the Pistolshift lever.

Through extensive use of carbon fiber on an already light aluminum structure, the XE SV Project 8 is a 3.7 second 0-60, 200 MPH-capable sports car dressed up as a sedan.

In the United States, the Project 8 was available with the rear seats. At the same time, the international market got two bucket seats and a roll cage in the optional track package, further enhancing this sedan’s race car-oriented nature. On top of it all, this Jag is limited to just 300 examples, making it a certain classic in the upcoming years.

9. Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody

Detroit’s wild child already made waves by gracing us with insane variants of its Challenger sports car. In a proven recipe, Dodge did the same with the coupe-turned-sedan, creating the Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye dragstrip antihero.

Source: Edmunds

Every single bit of its name points out towards an all-out performance car, and when translated to numbers, the Charger Hellcat Redeye muscle car is a 797-horsepower, 6.2-liter HEMI V8 supercharged (six speed manual), 10.6-second quarter mile monster of a sedan. And yes, Dodge claims the Hellcat Redeye is the fastest production sedan in the world with a 203 MPH top speed.

For those faint of heart, there’s also the regular Charger Hellcat producing a mere 717 horsepower, too. This demonic Charger might lack the refinement of its European competitors, but its drag-racing prowess just can’t be denied, earning it a spot on the list.

10. Maserati Quattroporte Trofeo

We can’t but not finish off with a car literally named “four-door,” the Maserati Quattroporte. In Trofeo trim, the sixth-generation Quattroporte is more than just a luxury sedan, bringing the 572 horsepower twin-turbocharged Ferrari F154 V8 engine to the table. This powerhouse is enough to propel the Quattroporte to 62 MPH from a standstill in 4.5 seconds and up to 203 MPH.

Source: Maserati

The Quattroporte Trofeo luxury car might not be the quickest vehicle on the list, nor the most capable, but the fact that it’s powered by the same base 90° V8 as some of the fastest Ferraris of today says a lot about its sports car nature.

The derivative of this powerful engine was also used in another superb four-door sports car, the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio, albeit in V6 form.

If there are more four door sports cars you thought would be worthy of our top 10 list then comment below.