Barrett-Jackson 2021 Scottsdale Auction Preview

Barrett-Jackson has recently announced that their flagship Scottsdale event will be held on January 16-23, 2021 at WestWorld of Scottsdale.

The event will have a live auction that will begin with automobilia on Wednesday, January 20. The date also marks the beginning of the Golden Anniversary year for Barrett-Jackson, and will be highlighted by a day that will be offering some of the world’s most desirable collectibles.

The 2021 Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction will be an eight-day event and will include an exclusive Barrett-Jackson Cup Competition, highlighting 50 vehicles from the most notable custom car and truck builders in the country.

2018 Ford GT ’67 Heritage Edition

During the Fall Auction that was held in October, Barrett-Jackson went above and beyond to ensure that the health and safety of its guests.

The Fall Auction had at the beginning of the week several preview days giving collector car enthusiasts plenty of time to fully appreciate the vehicles in a safe, comfortable and physically distanced environment. The company plans to replicate the success during the signature January event by continuing the safety precautions that are recommended by the local and state health authorities.

“Over the last few months, the collector car community has shown an unwavering resilience, even under the most adverse conditions. We were widely praised for the safety protocols we put in place for our recent Fall Auction, and guests can expect the same level of attention to detail when it comes to safety during our eight-day 2021 Scottsdale Auction.” Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson

The highlights for the upcoming 2021 January Scottsdale Auction include a 2018 Ford GT ’67 Heritage Edition that has less than 20 miles, a 1967 Ford Mustang Custom Fastback, and “El Chapo”, a fully custom-built 1979 Ford B-100 wagon.

1967 Ford Mustang Custom Fastback

This 1967 Ford GT500 re-creation began life as an S-code GT 4-speed Mustang Fastback first sold by a Ford dealership in Decatur, IL.

It has been converted into a Resto-Mod with immaculate attention to detail and modern technology everywhere.

It underwent a comprehensive two-year rotisserie restoration with proper body line fitment and copious hours of preparation and was completed in Ford Race Red Sikkens paint complemented with white stripes.

This Mustang is powered by a 380 horsepower Ford Racing 5.0-liter V8 Coyote crate engine.

2018 Ford GT ’67 Heritage Edition

In 1967 an-American team consisting of Dan Gurney and A.J. Foyt went on to win the 1967 Le Mans in a GT40 Mark IV. As a tribute to the race-winning car, Ford produced a limited-edition Ford GT ’67 Heritage Edition.

This 2018 Ford GT sports a Race Red and white stripe livery, with exclusive number 1 race-number graphics as a tribute to the winning race car.

It is powered by a 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V6 EcoBoost engine that generates 647 horsepower and is fitted with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

To complete the package of the car it has the number 1 graphics on its hood and door along with red brake calipers.

1976 Ford B-100 Custom Wagon “El Chapo”

This fully custom-built 1976 Ford B-100 known as “El Chapo” was created by River City Rods and Fabrication and was shown first at the 2018 SEMA show in Las Vegas.

Under the hood is a second-generation Coyote 5.0-liter V8 engine dressed in one-off two-piece billet valve covers, dual throttle-body Holley Dominator EFI, C&R Racing radiator, custom air cleaner, Painless wiring, Odyssey battery and MagnaFlow exhaust.

Other features include an MT82 6-speed manual transmission with a Hurst shifter turning a Currie rear end.

Further details of the 2021 Barett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction can be found at Barrett-Jackson.

[Source: Barrett-Jackson]

