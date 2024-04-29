BARC BOYS TO CHAMPIONSHIPS

For young teenagers entering high school, it is a time for discovering new interests, making new friends and perhaps becoming involved in sports and/or special interest clubs. For many teenage boys, high school also heightens their interest in cars especially as they approach the magic age of 16 years old.

Such was the case with four teenagers who attended High School in Binghamton, NY, a small, rural town on the Susquehanna River near the Pennsylvania border. They initially did not know each other but individually they each had a passion for sports cars and racing. This common interest would be the catalyst for their meeting and developing a lasting friendship.

The four teenagers, Dave Nicholas, Joe Tierno, Dave Zych and Steve Vail had developed their interest in sports cars partly by reading magazines including Road & Track, Motor Trend and Sports Car Illustrated. The boys devoured each issue of these publications reading about new car models, race results from the U.S. and Europe plus who were the top drivers of the day. This small group of teenagers were becoming sports car nuts as the sport continued its rapid growth across the country.

The BARC Boys

When the four enthusiasts eventually met at high school and discovered each other’s keen interest in sports cars and racing, it was the first step towards a new series of adventures for the group. In 1958 they decided to form a club and contacted the British Racing Drivers Club (BRDC) in England requesting membership. They were turned down but pressing on the four formed their own club which they named the Binghamton Automobile Racing Club or BARC. The BARC Boys as they would come to be known, were fortunate to meet a local character by the name of Edwin “Spanky” Smith who happened to be one of the founders of the Southern New York Region of the Sports Car Club of America. Dave Nicholas recalls, “Spanky became a great friend. He got us into places race tracks didn’t let people our age enter”.

With Spanky’s encouragement and help, The BARC Boys began to spend their weekends traveling to SCCA races in the Northeast, up into Canada and down the East Coast as far south as Sebring, Florida. With little spare cash, they hitch hiked, took buses, borrowed cars, slept in sleazy hotels, on the ground or in cars and ate cheap food as they traveled to races. At the tracks, they did anything they could to get close to the action – cleaning race cars, towing cars, helping in the pits, etc., all of which fueled their enthusiasm for racing.

Spanky opened many doors for the boys by obtaining press passes and introducing them to many well known racers such as Bob Bucher, Archie Means, Charlie Kurtz, Sherm Decker, Denise McCluggage and Graham Hill (who became a BARC member!). All the while, the BARC Boys took hundreds of photographs, but more about this later. Their travels continued after high school and into the 1960s as they followed racing as it evolved into a hugely popular amateur and professional sport.

Dave Nicholas

After the BARC Boys spent several years on the road, Dave Nicholas decided to get more deeply involved in racing but from behind the wheel. He had learned quite a bit in his “outdoor classroom” by watching and listening to two local racing heroes, Bob Butcher and Sherm Decker at many events. In 1963 Nicholas purchased a new MGA MKII Competition from a local dealer and entered his first event, a hillclimb at Keene, NY. In 1964 he earned his SCCA license at Watkins Glen and participated in his first road race finishing second in class (F Production).

Not having much money, Nicholas did all his own maintenance, bought used tires at the races from the Goodyear truck, but still entered 11 SCCA race weekends in the MGA, earning enough points to place second in the North East SCCA F Production class for 1965. In that same year he also raced an Alfa Romeo Giulietta and two Formula Vs. At the conclusion of the year, he moved up a level by earning a National SCCA License.

Even though none of the other BARC Boys continued racing, Nicholas struggled on. He sold his MG and tried to buy Bob Bucher’s Lotus 23 Sports Racer but couldn’t raise the $5,000.

However, he was able to continue racing by driving other owners cars including Formula Vs and other production cars. In 1968 he bought another MGA in which he ran the Giants Despair Hillclimb then won in F Production Class at the Watkins Glen 100. Unfortunately, he then promptly blew the motor a week later at Marlboro. As his finances dwindled, Nicholas needed money to live on and fund his racing hobby.

Autosport by Jiri

With an outgoing personality, a good business sense and knowledge of cars, Nicholas took a sales job with a local car dealer in Binghamton selling Alfas, Triumphs and FIATs. This proved to be a success but Nicholas kept his eye out for a better opportunity, one that would involve selling cars but also might lead to racing. That opportunity appeared a few years later with another local car dealer.

In the neighboring town to Binghamton, there was a small BMW Dealership owned by Jiri Nechleba, well know as the best in the area for tuning cars. Jiri emigrated to the U,S, from Czechoslovakia and after serving in the Korean War, spent a few years working at Henry Carrol Imports wher he built his reputation before eventually opening his own auto repair shop, Autosport. Jiri was a trained master Porsche technician and highly respected for his skills.

When the Porsche Factory Team raced in in the U.S. in 1961 and 1962, they would hire him to assist the factory mechanics with their Formula One cars. Besides his ability to tune Porsches, he was known for building winning Formula V engines for a number of racers. With his involvement in racing, Jiri harbored a desire to get deeper into racing with his own car.

Nazdar

In 1971 Jiri began his foray into racing by buying a BMW 1600 he helped build in his shop for a customer. Needing help to upgrade the car for the Trans Am race series, he accepted Nicolas’ offer to assist in the process.

Even though Nicholas worked at a competing car dealership, he and Jiri had become friends. Utilizing his welding and fabrication skills, Nicholas helped build a roll cage for the race car and was rewarded when Jiri offered Nicholas a chance to be a co-driver for a longer races. Plus Jiri offered him a job to work for Autosport which Nicholas accepted.

The BMW 1600K was complete with wide, flared fenders and an eye catching yellow and black paint scheme. In honor of his country of birth, he named the car “Nazdar” after a popular Czech drinking toast. When the car was ready, Jiri chose Formula V champion John Magee to drive the first race at the 1972 Lime Rock Trans Am.

Unfortunately, the race did not go as planned, a left rear stub axle broke part way through the race and the car rolled itself into a ball. Fortunately, Magee was fine but Nazdar was a write-off.

Calling on his friends for help, Nicholas and crew worked the entire summer striping all the useable parts off the wrecked BMW. In the meantime, Jiri found a much used 1968 BMW 2002 and the rebuild process began. The car was finished in the Fall now sporting a two-tone silver and blue paint scheme with “Nazdar” painted on the rear.

Since Nicholas had spent a good deal of time building the new car and had driven a few of the shop’s customer cars in races, Jiri kept his promise to have Nicholas split the driving with Magee for the IMSA 500K at Watkins Glen in September. Although the car had a 1600cc engine compared to the two liter BMWs, Jiri hoped the weight savings would offset the greater power. Nicholas remembers the race, “I started the race and we were leading, but the fuel pressure was continually dropping. Jiri would not call me in to check the problem, he was so proud his car was leading. The car ran out of gas so I coasted downhill to the next turn, pulled off and jumped out of the car. I ran to the fence, borrowed a one gallon can of gas from a spectator, dumped it into the fuel cell and amazingly the car started. I returned to the pits where Magee took over and we finished 5th”.

At the next race at Bryar Motorsport for the IMSA three hour enduro they finished 3rd in class and 9th overall. These were good finishes for the team but it was clear, they needed the extra power provided by the two liter engine to win races.

Backdoor Help

Max Hoffman in New York was the US distributor for BMW and had originally assigned Jiri as a dealer. The had become friends so it wasn’t too much of a surprise when over the winter boxes would appear from time to time from Hoffman Motors. Jiri would not let anyone open them, took everything to his machine shop hidden in the depths of the dealership. By early Summer of 1973, they had a very powerful two liter motor and went to Pocono for the Camel GT 500.

Splitting the driving, Magee and Nicholas held the lead when the engine begin to run rough. In the pits Jiri found a bad engine cylinder, made a quick work around and sent Nicholas out to finish the race on three cylinders. Their lead had been so good they still finished in second place. Next up was the Mid Ohio 6 hours where the car, Magee and Nicholas finished fast. They won the class easily and finished 10th overall against a field of 53 competitors. Later that same season they won at Lime Rock and Road Atlanta. Those wins combined with three other podiums earned Nicholas and Magee the IMSA Drivers TU 2.5 Championship. Quite amazing for a little team against some very strong competition.

Moving On

1974 marked the gas crisis when fuel prices increased to 55 cents a gallon. Jiri decided it was too expensive to enter IMSA so the team went NASCAR Modified racing. They took Nazdar out a couple times but unfortunately their races were not up to par with a DNF Watkins Glen and 6th in GTU Class at Lime Rock. They were not competitive against the under 2.5 liter Porsches and 240Z’s so Nazdar was retired from regular racing and used by Jiri’s kids to autocross. For the next 30 years, the car bounced around between Jiri’s kids and Mark Scarano, one of the team mechanics,

From 1975 through 1977, Nicholas raced on a sporadic basis in a variety of cars. In 1976 Jiri bought a NASCAR modified Chevy Vega for oval racing which for Nicholas was both a humbling experience and a lot of fun. Thereafter he competed in 13 events, mostly in BMW 2002s and IMSA RS class with a best finish of sixth at Lime Rock. 1981 Nicholas drove a friends Capri in the Pocono 500 Camel GT event.

The car was underpowered compared to their competition so expectations were not high for a good finish. Had it not been for the heavy rain Nicholas would have been way down the field but he made up ground finishing in 12th place before they called off the race due to the rain. This would be Nicholas’ last race and his life for the next several of decades would go in another direction.

Different Opportunities, Different Places

Over the next 30 years, Nicholas moved from selling cars and racing into management roles with several different businesses. Two developer friends of his asked if he would manage a golf course near Queens, NY. He turned the struggling operation into a very profitable business. Along with the same friends, they sold that business and acquired a small golf course in southern Maryland with Nicholas as manager.

Eventually not finding this situation to his liking, Nicholas sold his share and looked for a new opportunity. Another friend contacted him with an offer to join him in a new business but with one catch, the opportunity was in Hawaii. Selling his house and apartment, Nicholas and his family headed to Hawaii. This opportunity turned sour after two years but as luck would have it, he was asked to organize a new sporting event sponsored by a Waikiki Tourism Group. It was to be the world championship of surf lifesaving which became known as the Hawaiian Oceanfest.

For the inaugural contest, they had a TV agreement with the Eastern Sports Network cable company (which became ESPN). After the event became a huge success, ESPN signed on for another three years.

When an Australian bicycle race promoter wanted to hold an event in Hawaii he contacted Nicholas’ group. They began holding mountain bike races which were a success. It wasn’t much of a stretch to expand the events into a triathlon but using trails instead of roads for part of the event. In 1996, they held the first event called XTERRA. Owning the rights to the name, they sold the name to Nissan who used it for their first SUV. By the time they sold the company, XTERRA was a worldwide series of events, numbering approximately 200 races in 30 countries. These events are now known as Cross Triathlon and are still very popular around the world, much to Nicholas’ credit.

Vintage Racing Success

Nicholas dabbled a bit in informal racing while in Hawaii turning lots of laps in an ex-Skip Barber Formula Ford. Nothing sanctioned, just he and some friends in similar cars having fun on the track. In 2010 and now spending much of his time on the U.S. Mainland, Nicholas felt it was time to return to racing and began looking around for a suitable car. He wanted something he would feel comfortable in like the MGA he raced in the 1960s and found a 1960 MGA which fit the bill.

Both the car and Nicholas decided to give themselves a reintroduction to racing with a test day at Lime Rock. This would be a test mostly to see if he felt comfortable on the track after such a long layoff. Other than overcoming a serious of issues just to get approval to get on the track and blowing the cars engine, the test sessions convinced him he was ready to join the fun of vintage racing. The MGA (named Honeybee) was fully repaired and updated according to Nicholas, “we changed out everything – new Prather engine, brakes, brake and fuel lines, wiring, new suspension and sprints and radiator.” Honeybee was now ready for action.

From 2013 through 2019, Nicholas and Honeybee did very well with 37 class victories racing with the Southern Vintage Racing Association, winning the F Production Class championship five times. The car/driver combination continued to do well in 2020 with six more podium finishes and Nicholas was voted by SVRA as the Driver of the Year. For a great story from Dave Nicholas plus an in-car video of racing at Sebring.

The Return of Nazdar

In 2018, two of Nicholas race buddies, Kevin Richards and Mike Eaton, found and bought the same car Nicholas had race in IMSA, Nazdar the BMW 2002. Nicholas recalls “I had no idea the car had been found let alone purchased. It wasn’t until Spring when we were getting Honeybee ready for Sebring that I saw the car, all dusty and a bit shoddy looking, but complete. After 44 years it certainly was a surprise and a sight for sore eyes.”

Over the next few years, Kevin Richards took the car completely apart and rebuilt it from the ground up. The engine was sent to an old BMW friend, Ray Korman, who was amazed at the condition of the engine, the same one used in the car in 1973. Ray rebuilt it and we are still racing with that engine today. During the resurrection, Nicholas was ready to send the car to a body shop and have it repainted in the original yellow and black colors but the more he thought about it, the more he knew the silver/blue combination used on Nazdar in 1972-74, was what folks needed to see on the championship car from so long ago.

The car was entered in the season opening SVRA race at Charlotte in March 2021. It proved a winner right away with three victories in its class. A few races later at Lime Rock, Nicholas encountered a mechanical problem but solved it with a unique solution. During the qualifying session, a CV Joint broke but a replacement was found and delivered to the track. It was the correct part but the rubber boot (to keep the lubricant in place) was shredded.

Nicholas and his mechanic put their heads together to figure out what they could do. The solution they came up with was pure McGiver…why not use Saran Wrap? The CV Joint was wrapped and installed, Nicolas started in last position but finished fifth with the fastest lap then went on to win two races later in the day. Not one drop of grease seeped out of the Saran Wrap!

At the end of the season, Nicholas/Nazdar won the Group 8 and B Sedan class championship with seven wins, two seconds and one third place finish. He also scored well racing with two other clubs in the BMW, a first with Vintage Drivers Club of America (VDCA) and two firsts with the Vintage Racers Group (VRG). Nicholas received prestigious honor that year when he was voted in as a member of the Road Racing Drivers Club (RRDC).

In 2022 and 2023, Nicholas/Nazdar continued racing with SVRA, entering six events placing first four times and second three times. In addition he scored a first with VDCA in the BMW plus four podium finishes in the MGA Honey Bee with SVRA and VRG. Nicolas has plans to continue racing in 2024 and no doubt will add to his impressive racing resume.

The Internet Calls

You might recall earlier in this article, when the original BARC Boys (circa 1958) attended sports car races from Canada to Florida, they initially took along cameras borrowed from their high school journalism class. As the years went by, they took hundreds upon hundreds of photos of drivers and cars, recording history with their images. By 2007, the Internet was growing by leaps and bounds with interest in racing growing with it. Nicholas recognized this and decided to chronicle the racing history of the eastern U.S.

He purchased a scanner and set to work. Having saved boxes of negatives and prints taken by the BARC Boys, he began to develop the website. Nicholas states “My philosophy in creating BARCBOYS was to show the cars, people and atmosphere of a period in time.” Gradually scanning images and writing captions, the website grew with each passing year and has become a well known source for photographs and information for enthusiasts, historians and writers.

What began with four friends developing a passion for sports car racing in the late 1950s, became a lifelong involvement in the sport. Dave Nicholas raced to one championship in the 1970s then over four decades later and back in the sport after a successful business career, he raced to five more in two different cars.

Now at 82 years old, he is still enjoying the fun of racing, sharing its history and looking back on a life well lived…and he is not finished yet.

