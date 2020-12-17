Unveiling the Stunning Alfa Romeo 4C Spider 33 Stradale Tributo

Alfa Romeo has launched the 4C Spider 33 Stradale Tributo to pay homage to the brand’s renowned mid-engine sports car, the 1967 Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale. The 4C Spider 33 Stradale Tributo will have a very limited run, with only 33 units being made available for North America.

“The 4C Spider 33 Stradale Tributo is an immediate Alfa Romeo classic that passes the torch to the subsequent generation of iconic Alfa Romeo vehicles, including the expected Tonale PHEV crossover that will start production next year.” Alfa Romeo Global Head, Tim Kuniskis

The legendary 1967 33 Stradale 2020 next to the Alfa Romeo 4C Spider 33 Stradale Tributo

2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider 33 Stradale Tributo

The Alfa Romeo 4C Spider 33 Stradale Tributo will be finished in Rosso Villa d’Este tri-coat, matched with gray-gold 5-hole allow wheels and within the interior, black Dinamica ® suede, and tobacco leather will be covering the composite seats.

In the cockpit, dedicated plaques will be prominently displayed on the dash, center console, and side sills, with the center console progressively numbered. Customers will also be given a Centro Stile (Design Center) designed matching, numbered book providing the story of the 4C’s design concept, materials, technology, Modena assembly facility, and even the history of the 33 Stradale.

The state-of-the-art carbon fiber monocoque chassis which is presented in a red transparent finish was inspired by Formula One, illustrating the racing pedigree of the 4C.

Most of the equipment for the 4C Spider 33 Stradale Tribute that was previously optional, will be included as standard. This includes the Akrapovic dual-mode, center-mounted exhaust, bi-xenon headlamps, race-tuned suspension, car cover, battery charger, carbon fiber halo, suede/leather seats, rear wing, and Italian flag mirror caps.

As a finishing touch to the refined exterior treatment are the new “Centro Stile Alfa Romeo” badges, and rear diffuser and piano-black front air intake.

The 4C Spider 33 Stradale Tributo will be equipped with a 6-speed Alfa twin-clutch transmission, all-aluminum 1750 cc turbocharged engine, dual intercoolers, direct-injection, and variable-valve timing, producing up to 237 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque.

The unit weighs less than 2,500 pounds, giving it the ability to produce an impressive 10.4 lb/hp power-to-weight ratio. The car has the ability to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 4.1 seconds with a top speed of 160 mph.

The release of the 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider 33 Stradale Tributo will be the 4C Spider’s final production run for North America.

The Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale

The iconic Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale, made its public debut on August 31, 1967, at the Monza circuit the night before the 1967 Formula One Italian Grand Prix.

Italian for “road-going,” and possessing a top speed of 162 miles/hour, the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale was a hand-built Franco Scaglione-designed mid-engine inspired by the Tipo 33 race car that was victorious in its class at the 1968 24 Hours of Daytona.

The 33 Stradale is the perfect mix between racing mechanics, inspirational design, and leading-edge technology. Only 18 chassis were ever made, and majority of the completed cars were finished in Alfa’s signature red, black-and-tobacco interior, matched with gray-gold wheels.

Further information regarding the Alfa Romeo 4C Spider 33 Stradale Tributo can be found at Alfa Romeo.

[Source: Alfa Romeo]

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

More

Reddit

LinkedIn



Pocket

Tumblr



Print



Like this: Like Loading...