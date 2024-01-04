A Week-End for Bardot

It is unlikely that most of us can picture a Simca that is not one of the econoboxes that the company exported to the US in the late ‘60s and ‘70s. It is also unlikely that most of us knew that the Dodge Omni and Plymouth Horizon sold at US dealerships were also Simcas. The company formerly known as Sté Industrielle Mécanique et Carrosserie Automobile, or S.I.M.C.A., built some interesting and some not very interesting cars from when it was founded in 1935 until its demise in 1980 as Chrysler France.

S.I.M.C.A.

It is unlikely that Giovanni Agnelli had the creation of a new marque in mind when he sent Teodoro Enrico Pigozzi to France in1924. Pigozzi’s mission was to buy scrap metal to be used by Fiat in Italy to build their cars.