A Visual History of the Double Bubble Roof

Synonymous with Zagato, but embraced throughout the automotive industry, double-bubble roofs are one of the most striking design cues ever to emerge from post-WWII Italy. An already established coachbuilder with a lot of experience in lightweight materials, namely aluminum, Ugo Zagato was also among the first to experiment with aerodynamics, creating fast cars by making their bodywork light and slippery, just like he previously did with airplanes.