“427 Cammer” Cobra Goes Live

This ERA 427SC Roadster was commissioned in 1994 as the personal vehicle of ERA Replica Automobiles founder, Peter Portante, and the multi-year build was completed in 1997. It is powered by a 427ci SOHC “Cammer” V8 linked with a Ford Top-loader four-speed manual transmission and a limited-slip differential and is finished in black over black leather.

Standard Cobra Accents

Equipment includes side-exit exhaust pipes, four-wheel independent suspension, four-wheel disc brakes, 15″ Halibrand-style wheels, a hood scoop, a single roll hoop, and chrome-finished bumpers with overriders. This Cobra replica is offered by the selling dealer with a clean Massachusetts title describing the vehicle as a 1966 Ford Cobra.

Body

The fiberglass bodywork is finished in black and features a hood scoop, front fender vents, a bullet-style driver mirror, wind wings, side-exit exhaust pipes, a single chrome roll hoop, a Le Mans-style fuel filler cap, and chrome bumpers with overriders.

The 15″ Halibrand-style wheels with black centers and polished lips are secured to the hubs with three-eared knock-off spinners and are mounted with Goodyear Eagle GTII tires. The car features a tubular steel chassis, rack-and-pinion steering, and four-wheel independent suspension with adjustable rear shocks. Stopping power is provided by four-wheel disc brakes.

Interior

The low-back bucket seats are upholstered in black leather, and additional appointments include a custom foot box, tinted polycarbonate sun visors, Crow multi-point racing harnesses, and a dash-mounted rearview mirror. An engine bay fire suppression system is housed behind the dashboard, and an electrical cut-off switch is mounted on the rear bulkhead between the seats.

The wood-rimmed steering wheel fronts a black vinyl-covered dashboard with Smiths instrumentation consisting of an 8k-rpm tachometer, a reverse-sweep 180-mph speedometer, and supplementary gauges for oil pressure, coolant temperature, voltage, fuel level, and oil temperature. The five-digit odometer shows 9k miles.

OHC Mill

The 427ci SOHC “Cammer” V8 was developed by Ford to compete with Chrysler’s 426ci Hemi in NASCAR and approximately 500 engines were produced between 1964 and 1967. This example was rebuilt under previous ownership by Dan Dalena of New Britain, Connecticut. An oil change was performed in preparation for the sale. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a Top-loader four-speed manual transmission and a Jaguar/Salisbury independent rear axle with a limited-slip differential and 3:54:1 gearing.

The data plaque shown above denotes the serial number as “385” and the current Massachusetts title references the VIN as “ERA385” and the year, make, and model as a 1966 Ford Cobra.

