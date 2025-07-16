McLaren M29 Matty White
McLaren M29
Grand Prix

2025 Zandvoort Historic Grand Prix

Masters Historic Racing take a hoon through the dunes. 

Avatar photoMatty White

The premier racing circuit in the Netherlands has been hosting events since the 1940s, with a large portion of this time staging the Dutch Grand Prix. After falling from the F1 calendar in the mid-1980s, the circuit continued to host a wide range of motorsport, from DTM, A1GP, 24h Series and Ferrari Challenge. It wasn’t until the rise of a certain Max Verstappen, when Zandvoort became once more on the minds of the F1 circuit. An agreement was reached, and works were set about, in order to bring the circuit up to the strict requirements of the FIA grading sufficient to host Formula One.

Tyrrell P34 Matty White
Tyrrell P34

The result is a deliciously undulating circuit, set on the coast of the North Sea, east of Amsterdam and Haarlem, a challenging yet relatively short course nestled in the marram grass laced sand dunes of this region. A circuit unlike most others in this part of the world, serving up a coastal racing environment which couldn’t feel further apart from the likes of Monaco.

Avatar photo
Matty White
Matty is a UK based professional photographer, who has chased beautiful and rare cars around Europe for well over a decade. A lifelong passion for motorsport was borne out of weekends spent spectating at forest rallies as a child in the Group B era. Matty covers some of the largest and highly regarded historic racing and concours events in the UK and Europe.
