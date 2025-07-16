2025 Zandvoort Historic Grand Prix

The premier racing circuit in the Netherlands has been hosting events since the 1940s, with a large portion of this time staging the Dutch Grand Prix. After falling from the F1 calendar in the mid-1980s, the circuit continued to host a wide range of motorsport, from DTM, A1GP, 24h Series and Ferrari Challenge. It wasn’t until the rise of a certain Max Verstappen, when Zandvoort became once more on the minds of the F1 circuit. An agreement was reached, and works were set about, in order to bring the circuit up to the strict requirements of the FIA grading sufficient to host Formula One.

The result is a deliciously undulating circuit, set on the coast of the North Sea, east of Amsterdam and Haarlem, a challenging yet relatively short course nestled in the marram grass laced sand dunes of this region. A circuit unlike most others in this part of the world, serving up a coastal racing environment which couldn’t feel further apart from the likes of Monaco.