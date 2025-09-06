2025 San Marino Motor Classic

Photography by Howard Koby.

An Elegant Concours in Lacy Park

The 14th annual San Marino Motor Classic returned to Lacy Park on August 24, 2025, bringing together more than 400 automobiles that spanned brass-era legends, pre-war elegance, post-war sports cars, and modern exotics. Held under sunny California skies, the concours continues to grow in reputation as one of the premier automotive gatherings outside of Pebble Beach.