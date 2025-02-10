Built in a limited run of just 110 unique examples, the Alpine A110 R Ultime is the finest expression of the A110. Assembled at the historic Jean Rédélé Alpine plant in Dieppe, the A110 R Ultime is a unique, emotionally charged ultra-sports car, taking performance levels to the extreme. Accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.8 seconds, it is around 20 seconds faster than the A110 R on a lap of the Nordschleife (Nürburgring, Germany). Producing up to 345 bhp*, the A110 R Ultime is exceptional for both its performance and its power-to-weight ratio.

Initially, Alpine engineers worked as a small “commando” team on the A110 R Ultime project. Adopting the stance of a racing team, they then brought in the foremost experts in motorsports to endow their vehicle with the very best in brand expertise: power, aerodynamics, and ultra-personalization.

For the first time, Alpine is implementing an ultra-personalization program, giving customers access to a virtually unlimited range of combinations to create their own unique Alpine. In addition to offering 28 body colors, the brand has teamed up with Poltrona Frau®, one of the world’s leading leather specialists, to provide a choice of 14 shades of Alcantara® upholstery along with 10 shades of leather.

The A110 R Ultime, the sportiest and most exclusive Alpine road car of all time

Building on the critical and commercial success enjoyed by the new A110 since 2018, Alpine engineers set out to create the ultimate road-going version of this iconic model.

The A110 R Ultime was born in the Alpine engineering department. Given the extreme sporting performance specifications, the project was initially expected to remain at the prototype stage. However, it was not long before these considerations were swept aside by an overwhelming desire to create a unique, emotionally charged vehicle for ultimate performance enthusiasts. The car was designed around two major focal points: sporting performance and exclusive appeal.

The engineers were convinced that they could create an advanced-performance road car by leveraging Alpine’s strengths—such as lightweight and aerodynamic design—and the expertise acquired in developing an F1 car to boost performance without adding excessive horsepower. The team was also able to draw on eight years of experience in high-level racing in the GT4 series.

With just 110 examples built, the A110 R Ultime is not only a car of unique sporting qualities. It is also a real opportunity for the brand to develop its expertise with an ultra-personalization program. For the first time, Alpine is giving customers the opportunity to be part of a real co-creation process: the Atelier Sur-Mesure or bespoke workshop program.

Assembled at the Jean Rédélé Alpine plant in the brand’s home city of Dieppe, the A110 R Ultime is the ultimate in performance, refinement and exclusive styling by Alpine. The pinnacle reached by this version of the A110 will leave an indelible trace on the design of future vehicles, starting with the electric A110 expected in late 2026.

Philippe Krief, CEO of the Alpine brand

“The A110 R Ultime is the absolute essence of what we want to achieve at Alpine, designing dynamic vehicles that place driving pleasure above all else. Delivering an unrivalled driving experience, this latest vehicle stands apart from its closest rivals.”

Alpine A110 R Ultime: built for performance

The design of the A110 R Ultime raised a dilemma for Alpine, which had to find a way to boost the performance of an already highly accomplished sports car, while remaining within the limits required for homologation. To address this challenge, Alpine engineers and test driver Laurent Hurgon adopted the stance of a racing team, bringing in the best partners from the world of motorsports.

To further enhance agility and cornering speed, engineers redesigned all the aspects relating to dynamic performance: engine, chassis, braking and aerodynamics. The vehicle gains a new DCT6 gearbox capable of handling this extra power.

The finely honed chassis is built entirely of aluminum, making the A110 R Ultime one of the world’s lightest sports cars. The suspension was completely redesigned with new Ohlins® TTX dampers featuring height adjustment and two-way hydraulic adjustment for compression and rebound. The new forged wheels, measuring 18 inches at the front (10 mm wider than the A110 R) and 19 inches at the rear, sport an exclusive design and are weight-optimized. The braking system has been improved, with compound discs of increased diameter and pads borrowed from the world of motorsports. The tires are Michelin PS CUP 2, developed specifically for the A110 R Ultime.

The aerodynamics have been reworked, with a 160 kg increase in downforce compared with the A110 R. Optimized for track use, the vehicle features a front splitter with a flexible lip, fins on the front bumper and endplates on the rear bumper. The modified cooling system relies on two vents on the bonnet which push the air upwards. Completing the improvements are a spoiler, adjustable biplane rear wing, and a ducktail on the beltline.

The engine gains new forged pistons and new connecting rods borrowed from motorsports. The turbocharger has been optimized with a rebored casing and a new compressor wheel. Mapping has been optimized for a 102 RON octane rating, boosting the output of the A110 R Ultime to 345 bhp or 254 kW (or 325 bhp based on 98 RON), with peak power reached at 6,000 rpm. With its DCT6 gearbox, the A110 R Ultime delivers a maximum torque of 420 Nm from 3,200 rpm, 80 Nm more than the A110 R Turini, for an equivalent weight of 3.2 kg/bhp.

The results speak for themselves: the A110 R Ultime is around 20 seconds faster than the A110 R on the legendary Nordschleife circuit, placing it in a category of sports cars that are generally far more powerful.

Laurent Hurgon, Alpine test driver

“I drew on my eight years of experience at the wheel of the A110 in GT4. Every weekend, we fine-tune the set-up to improve our performance. We brought all these sensations to the development of this A110 R Ultime.”

A110 R Ultime, a vehicle of extreme refinement and an expression of French know-how

The A110 R Ultime’s exclusive appeal is also reflected in its design and in a richer, more exclusive customer experience with full immersion in the world of Alpine. Customers enjoy an almost infinite range of possibilities in personalizing their A110 R Ultime to reflect their tastes and requirements in the same way as luxury leather or jewelry brands.

Through the collaboration with such prestigious names as Sabelt® and Poltrona Frau®, Alpine is able to bring customers an exceptional choice of options through its Atelier Sur-Mesure personalization program, with new combinations of exterior and interior colors, including 28 body shades, 10 shades of leather, and 14 shades of Alcantara®. Many of the exterior features can be body-colored, including the aerodynamic carbon parts, bonnet, roof, and rear window. In collaboration with Poltrona Frau®, Alpine designers created an interior with special types and shades of leather and specific refinements. For example, all areas of the cockpit are upholstered in premium leather and Alcantara®, including the seat shells, door panels, inserts, console, dashboard and pull handles.

Finally, to celebrate the color that defines the brand, the 110 examples of the A110 R Ultime include 30 in a version named La Bleue, with exterior paintwork featuring a gradation of two blues and an exclusive black and blue leather interior.

Stéphanie Petit, Chief Designer, Color & Material, Alpine

“The A110 R Ultime is a car of bespoke design, just like a piece of haute couture clothing. At the Atelier Sur-Mesure, we will meet each customer to help them create the car that will fully satisfy them.”

Conclusion

As the most extreme and most exclusive Alpine road car of all time, the A110 R Ultime stands as a symbol. It demonstrates Alpine’s ability to aim for even higher levels of sporting performance, while paving the way for the brand’s future projects already at the development stage: delivering supercar performance alongside the extreme refinement that is the hallmark of French know-how.

Jean-Pascal Dauce, Vehicle Leader A110 R Ultime Alpine

“The A110 R Ultime is sure to make its mark on the history of French sports cars, setting the standard for innovation and performance. It is already a huge success with enthusiasts looking for the very best of Alpine. In fact, we only have a few allocations left.”

Above content © Renault Group 2025, reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee

Previous Content