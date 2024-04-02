2024 IMSA 12 Hours of Sebring

The 2024 12 Hours of Sebring delivered a thrilling showcase of endurance racing at its finest. Hosted on the historic Sebring International Raceway in Florida, this event stands as a testament to the spirit of motorsport, drawing teams and drivers from around the globe. Known for its demanding track and unpredictable weather, the race tests the limits of both human and machine, offering a unique blend of technical challenges and strategic depth.

After 8 hours of being in control, the #31 Cadillac crashed hard in turn 9, leaving the 01 Cadillac in the lead. With 4 laps to go the Acura driven by L Deletraz forced his way by.