2024 HSR Classic 12 Hour Race at Sebring: A High-Octane Recap

Photography by Chuck Andersen.

The 2024 HSR Sebring Classic 12 Hour, Pistons & Props, delivered an adrenaline-packed weekend of firsts, fierce competition, and photo-finish drama at Sebring International Raceway. With nine hours of racing on Saturday and three more on Sunday, this homage to the legendary 12 Hours of Sebring crowned four first-time champions across Run Groups A, B, C, and D—marking the first clean sweep of fresh winners in six years.