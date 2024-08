It’s a classic car club meet-up, a new car showcase, with a wide variety of food trucks, all surrounded by a race car track in Denmark’s capital city. Velkomst to the Copenhagen Historic Grand Prix!

The Copenhagen Historic GP is staged annually at Bellahøj Park, about 6 km from the city center. The streets around the park are transformed into a temporary track, a city circuit that’s more like Marina Bay than Monaco. With concrete barriers lining the walls, the racing is both tight and dicey.