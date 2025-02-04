1014 Best of the Best Winner: Ferrari 250 LM

Finalists
As previously discussed HERE on Sports Car Digest, the 2024 finalist for Best of the Best was a group of world-class automobiles, each boasting something truly spectacular. A summary is as follows:
1928 Bugatti Type 35 C Grand Prix
2024 Best of Show, Chantilly Arts & Elegance Richard Mille
1932 Alfa Romeo 8C 2300 Spider
2024 Best of Show, Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este
1934 Bugatti Type 58 Sports
2024 Best of Show, Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance
1937 Bugatti Type 57 S Roadster
2024 Best of Show, Goodwood Cartier Style et Luxe Concours of Elegance
1937/1946 Delahaye 145 Cabriolet
2024 Best of Show, The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering
1937 Rolls-Royce Phantom III Convertible
2024 Best of Show, Concours of Elegance Hampton Court Palace
1947 Delahaye 135MS Narval Cabriolet
2024 Best of Show, The Amelia
1957 Ferrari 335 S
2024 Best of Show, Salon Privé
1964 Ferrari 250 LM
2024 Best of Show, Cavallino Classic
And the Winner is…
1964 Ferrari 250 LM
- 2024 Best of Show, Cavallino Classic
- Serial No. 6053
- 3,285 CC 12-cylinder engine
- Single Overhead Camshaft (SOHC), 2 valves per cylinder
- 320 BHP at 7,700 RPM
- 5-speed manual
A Grand Touring version of the mid-engined 250, the stunning 250 LM had a vibrant racing career from 1965 to 1967, including first-place finishes at Brands Hatch, Snetterton and Silverstone in 1966. It was recently shown at the 2024 Casa Ferrari and won Best in Show at the Palm Beach Cavallino Classic in January 2024.
