1014 Best of the Best Winner: Ferrari 250 LM

Finalists

As previously discussed HERE on Sports Car Digest, the 2024 finalist for Best of the Best was a group of world-class automobiles, each boasting something truly spectacular. A summary is as follows:

1928 Bugatti Type 35 C Grand Prix

2024 Best of Show, Chantilly Arts & Elegance Richard Mille

1932 Alfa Romeo 8C 2300 Spider

2024 Best of Show, Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este

1934 Bugatti Type 58 Sports

2024 Best of Show, Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance

1937 Bugatti Type 57 S Roadster

2024 Best of Show, Goodwood Cartier Style et Luxe Concours of Elegance

1937/1946 Delahaye 145 Cabriolet

2024 Best of Show, The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering

1937 Rolls-Royce Phantom III Convertible

2024 Best of Show, Concours of Elegance Hampton Court Palace

1947 Delahaye 135MS Narval Cabriolet

2024 Best of Show, The Amelia

1957 Ferrari 335 S

2024 Best of Show, Salon Privé

1964 Ferrari 250 LM

2024 Best of Show, Cavallino Classic

And the Winner is…

1964 Ferrari 250 LM

2024 Best of Show, Cavallino Classic

Serial No. 6053

3,285 CC 12-cylinder engine

Single Overhead Camshaft (SOHC), 2 valves per cylinder

320 BHP at 7,700 RPM

5-speed manual

A Grand Touring version of the mid-engined 250, the stunning 250 LM had a vibrant racing career from 1965 to 1967, including first-place finishes at Brands Hatch, Snetterton and Silverstone in 1966. It was recently shown at the 2024 Casa Ferrari and won Best in Show at the Palm Beach Cavallino Classic in January 2024.

Above content © 2025 Best of the Best, reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee