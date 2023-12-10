In a fiercely competitive and action-packed manner, the eighth installment of the Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) Classic Sebring 12 Hour unfolded on a Sunday afternoon at Sebring International Raceway.
84 Patrick Bean/Theo Bean 76 Chevy Dekon Monza
Among the highlights was the DeKon Monza, a Wynn’s car that ran in the series and also competed at Le Mans in the late 70s.
Other notable vehicles included the 1975 Porsche 911 Baby Turbo of Todd Treffert. This car is a 901 Shop recreation of a 2.1 liter turbo car run in IMSA, made to skirt the rule of that year. The car was then outlawed the following year.
141 Todd Treffert 75 Porsche RSR Baby Turbo
Celebrating Sebring’s rich history was a vintage airplane display on the false grid for the weekend. The Best-Plane Award went to Joe Savage’s 1945 Grumman TMB-3R Avenger, making its debut at this year’s event.
Grumman TBF Avenger
Next year’s HSR racing calendar promises the same level of excitement at the Sebring International Raceway in March with the season-opening HSR Spring Fling at Sebring, March 8 – 10 and will set the stage for the 72nd anniversary of the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship which is set to begin the weekend afterward.
Bill Elliot post race interview with Tim Pendergast 2023 HSR Classic 12 Hour at Sebring Photo Gallery
33 Dean Desantis/Josh Tuggle 69 Porsche 911 RSR
82 Damon Desantis/David Hinton 74 Porsche 911 RSR
6 Randy Johnson 65 Ford Mustang
01 Ken McKinnon/Larry Ligas 72 Porsche 911 RSR
47 Bob Lima 71 Chevron B19
6 Randy Johnson 65 Ford Mustang
17 Toni Seiler 69 Lola T165
47 Bob Lima 71 Chevron B19
82 Damon Desantis/David Hinton 74 Porsche 911 RSR
33 Dean Desantis/Josh Tuggle 69 Porsche 911 RSR
71 Paul Tooms/Sam LeComte 67 Camaro
137 Clair Schwendeman/Alan Sevadijan 68 Corvette
47 Bob Lima 71 Chevron B19
01 Ken McKinnon/Larry Ligas 72 Porsche 911 RSR
94 Chris Ronson Sr/Chris Ronson Jr 1970 Chevrolet Corvette
62 Mitchell Eitel/Tony Carpan 75 Chevron B31
33K Martin Barrow/C Atkins 66 Jaguar XKE
94 Chris Ronson Sr/Chris Ronson Jr 1970 Chevrolet Corvette
82 Damon Desantis/David Hinton 74 Porsche 911 RSR
01 Ken McKinnon/Larry Ligas 72 Porsche 911 RSR
62 Mitchell Eitel/Tony Carpan 75 Chevron B31
8 Kyle Collins/Tony Delane 72 Chevron B21
17 Toni Seiler 69 Lola T165
26A Tony Ferraro 2011 Ferrari 458 GT3
16 Thomas Herb 2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
10 Stuart Wiltshire 2021 Acura ARX05
02 Pierce Marshall/Eric Foss 2017 Cadillac Dallara DPi
67 Dan Ammann/Aaron Nash 2016 Porsche 981 Cayman GT4 CS
113 Russell Wittenberg/Bryan Collyer 2012 Porsche 997.2 Cup
11 Patrick Womack/Joe Nemechek 2014 Toyota Camry
66 Gary Stanberry 2001 Porsche 996 GT3 Cup
99 Simon Evans 2001 Porsche 996 GT3RS
096 Vincent Barletta/Robby Foley 2016 BMW M6 GTLM
4 Danny Stewart/S Tyler/D Ondrejcak 2018 Audi RS3LMS
351 Scott Kee/Ron Zitza 2016 Porsche 981 Cayman GT4 CS
67 Dan Ammann/Aaron Nash 2016 Porsche 981 Catman GT4 CS
99 Simon Evans 2001 Porsche 996 GT3RS
11 Patrick Womack/Joe Nemechek 2014 Toyota Camry
4 Danny Stewart/S Tyler/D Ondrejcak 2018 Audi RS3LMS
82 Bruce Ledoux/Victor Spivak 2000 Ferrari 360 Challenge
62 Mitchell Eitel/Tony Carpan 75 Chevron B31
85 Mark Hannifin 71 Camaro RS
33K Martin Barrow/C Atkins 66 Jaguar XKE
46 Craig Watkins 68 Porsche 911
71 Paul Tooms 67 Camaro SS
8 Kyle Collins/Tony Delane 72 Chevron B21
17 Toni Seiler 69 Lola T165
62 Andrew Carbonell 90 Mazda RX7 IMSA GTO
5 Carlo Falcone 68 Bizzarini GT
71 Dave Handy 68 Matich SR3
56 Samuel LeComte 70 Camero El Diablo
Grumman TBF Avenger
Grumman TBF Avenger
T6 smoking the crowd
84 Patrick Bean/Theo Bean 76 Chevy Dekon Monza
01 Ken McKinnon/Larry Ligas 72 Porsche 911 RSR
141 Todd Treffert 75 Porsche RSR Baby Turbo
7 Nigel Armstrong 67 Camaro
127 Philip Needs/D LaGasse/B Blair 67 Lotus Elan
24 Brady Refenning/Jack Refenning 66 Porsche 911
8 Kyle Collins/Tony Delane 72 Chevron B21
41 Craig Sutherland 73 Porsche 911 ST
84 Patrick Bean/Theo Bean 76 Chevy Dekon Monza
4 Phil Daigrepont 78 Too SC206
35 Louis Guerra 68 Corvette
11 Hervey Parke 65 Ginette G4
7 Nigel Armstrong 67 Camaro
16 Andre Herke 68 BMW 2002
11 Hervey Parke 65 Ginette G4
81 Tom McGlynn/Jimmy McGlynn 1970 Porsche 914/6 GT
95 Steven Piantieri 65 Mustang 2+2
58 David Porter/Richard Bradley 73 Ford Escort RS1600
66 David Agretelis 67 Porsche 911 ST
24 Brady Refenning/Jack Refenning 66 Porsche 911
69 Stephen Collins 2014 Caterham 7
99 Mike Banz 2004 BMW M3 E46
66 David Agretelis 67 Porsche 911 ST
77 Colin Dougherty 88 Porsche 944 Turbo
74 Stephen Cullman 70 Ford Boss 302
61 Larry Ligas 61 Jaguar XKE
91 Colin Watson/R Watson 2000 Caterham C400
92 Colin Watson/R Singleton/J Adams 2000 Caterham C400
141 Todd Treffert 74 Porsche 911
9 Carlus Gann 70 Ford Boss 302
61 Larry Ligas 61 Jaguar XKE
11 Patrick Womack/Joe Nemechek 2014 Toyota Camry
36 Patrick Mullaney/Chris Hall 2001 Ferrari 360 Challenge
113 Russell Wittenberg/Bryan Collyer 2012 Porsche 997.2 Cup
60 Tim Day Jr. Wyatt Forster 2015 Ligier JS P3
66 Will Lin/Kenton Koch 2017 Ligier JS P3
09 Wallis Owens/Kevin Owens 2014 Coyote Corvette DP
2 Travis Engen 2005 Audi R8 LMP
02 Pierce Marshall/Eric Foss 2017 Cadillac Dallara DPi
331 John Reisman 2014 Coyote Corvette DP
096 Vincent Barletta/Robby Foley 2016 BMW M6 GTLM
09 Wallis Owens/Kevin Owens 2014 Coyote Corvette DP
84 Patrick Bean/Theo Bean 76 Chevy Dekon Monza
01 Ken McKinnon/Larry Ligas 72 Porsche 911 RSR
4 Phil Daigrepont 78 Too SC206
01 Ken McKinnon/Larry Ligas 72 Porsche 911 RSR
94 Chris Ronson Sr/Chris Ronson Jr 1970 Chevrolet Corvette
17 Toni Seiler 69 Lola T165
141 Todd Treffert 75 Porsche RSR Baby Turbo
1 Travis Engen 62 Lotus 23B
92 Theodore Reichhart 67 Porsche 911S
1 Travis Engen 62 Lotus 23B
12 Gary Moore 94 Ford Thunderbird
29 Samuel LeComte 2006 Chevy Monte Carlo
38 Curt Vogt 2006 Ford Fusion
4 Scott Dolfi 2016 Chevy Silverado
87 Dorsey Schroeder 2010 Toyota Camery
5 Jacek Mucha 2017 Cadillac Dallara P217 DPi
25 Lawrence Huang 2009 Oreca FLM09
86 Paul LaHaye/Dave House 2016 Liguer JSP 315
202 Tom Long 89 Mazda 767B IMSA GTP
202 Tom Long 89 Mazda 767B IMSA GTP
50 David Smith 2006 Riley XX DP
25 Lawrence Huang 2009 Oreca FLM09
2 Travis Engen 2005 Audi R8 LMP
331 John Reisman 2014 Coyote Corvette DP
60 Tim Day Jr. Wyatt Forster 2015 Ligier JS P3
25 Lawrence Huang 2009 Oreca FLM09
2 Travis Engen 2005 Audi R8 LMP
86 Paul LaHaye/Dave House 2016 Liguer JSP 315
29 Mark Brannon 2008 Elan DP02
Douglas Hagopian 74 Porsche 911
453 Les Apple 58 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Spider
22 Albert Carr 58 Austin Healey Sprite MKI
12 Jeffrey Nutzer 75 Porsche 914S
171 Morne Hobson 73 Ford Escort MkI
124 Bill Treffert 60 Corvette
787 Bob Hahnemann 97 Porsche Boxster
91 Colin Watson/R Watson 2000 Caterham C400
92 Colin Watson/R Singleton/J Adams 2000 Caterham C400
331 John Reisman 2014 Coyote Corvette DP
09 Wallis Owens/Kevin Owens 2014 Coyote Corvette DP
8 Kyle Collins/Tony Delane 72 Chevron B21
47 Bob Lima 71 Chevron B19
57
21 Carlus Gann 2004 Ford Taurus
38 Curt Vogt 2006 Ford Fusion
73 Henry Gilbert 2006 Callaway Corvette
26 Charles Wicht 2016 Callaway Corvette GT3R
59 Simon Greg 2017 Camaro TA1
202 Tom Long 89 Mazda 767B IMSA GTP
48 Jeronimo Guzman 2015 Audi R8 LMS GT3
9 Carlus Gann 70 Ford Boss 302
5 Carlo Falcone 68 Bizzarini GT
62 Andrew Carbonell 90 Mazda RX7 IMSA GTO
56 Samuel LeComte 70 Camero El Diablo
14 Todd Trffert 74 Porsche 911
15 Wade Leathers 87 Swift DB2
7 Jeff Borghesi 2002 Carbir CS2
14 Todd Trffert 74 Porsche 911
15 Wade Leathers 87 Swift DB2
2 Mac McCombs 66 SPF GT40 MKII
74 Steven Cullman 70 Ford Boss 302
2 Mac McCombs 66 SPF GT40 MKII
89 Charles Duncan 90 Lola T90
117 Mike Plotz 85 Swift DB2
131 Gary Hagopian 63 Jaguar XKE
11 Hervey Parke 65 Ginette G4
29 Gregg Lee 84 Porsche 944
18 Rob Rice 73 MG Midget
59 Lola T165 Simon Greg
Bill Elliot post race interview with Tim Pendergast
11 Hervey Parke 65 Ginette G4
74 Stephen Cullman 70 Ford Boss 302
141 Todd Treffert 74 Porsche 911
91 Colin Watson/R Singleton/J Adamsn 2000 Caterham C400
33K Martin Barrow/C Atkins 66 Jaguar XKE
58 David Porter/Richard Bradley 73 Ford Escort RS1600
24 Brady Refenning/Jack Refenning 66 Porsche 911