2023 HSR Classic 12 Hour at Sebring

In a fiercely competitive and action-packed manner, the eighth installment of the Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) Classic Sebring 12 Hour unfolded on a Sunday afternoon at Sebring International Raceway.

Among the highlights was the DeKon Monza, a Wynn’s car that ran in the series and also competed at Le Mans in the late 70s.

Other notable vehicles included the 1975 Porsche 911 Baby Turbo of Todd Treffert. This car is a 901 Shop recreation of a 2.1 liter turbo car run in IMSA, made to skirt the rule of that year. The car was then outlawed the following year.