Avatar photoChuck Andersen
12 Hours of Sebring
2023 HSR Classic 12 Hour at Sebring

Celebrating Sebring’s Rich Motorsports and Aviation History

Chuck Andersen
25 Lawrence Huang 2009 Oreca FLM09 86 Paul LaHaye/Dave House 2016 Liguer JSP 315

In a fiercely competitive and action-packed manner, the eighth installment of the Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) Classic Sebring 12 Hour unfolded on a Sunday afternoon at Sebring International Raceway.

84 Patrick Bean/Theo Bean 76 Chevy Dekon Monza Chuck Andersen
84 Patrick Bean/Theo Bean 76 Chevy Dekon Monza

Among the highlights was the DeKon Monza, a Wynn’s car that ran in the series and also competed at Le Mans in the late 70s.

Other notable vehicles included the 1975 Porsche 911 Baby Turbo of Todd Treffert. This car is a 901 Shop recreation of a 2.1 liter turbo car run in IMSA, made to skirt the rule of that year. The car was then outlawed the following year.

141 Todd Treffert 75 Porsche RSR Baby Turbo Chuck Andersen
141 Todd Treffert 75 Porsche RSR Baby Turbo

Celebrating Sebring’s rich history was a vintage airplane display on the false grid for the weekend. The Best-Plane Award went to Joe Savage’s 1945 Grumman TMB-3R Avenger, making its debut at this year’s event.

Grumman TBF Avenger Chuck Andersen
Grumman TBF Avenger

Next year’s HSR racing calendar promises the same level of excitement at the Sebring International Raceway in March with the season-opening HSR Spring Fling at Sebring, March 8 – 10 and will set the stage for the 72nd anniversary of the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship which is set to begin the weekend afterward.

Bill Elliot post race interview with Tim Pendergast Chuck Andersen
Bill Elliot post race interview with Tim Pendergast

2023 HSR Classic 12 Hour at Sebring Photo Gallery

