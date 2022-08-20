2022 Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion: Day 1 and 2 Highlights

The 2022 Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion is being held at the WeatherTech Laguna Seca Raceway this year.

For the first time this year, the event started with on-track action Wednesday August 17th and ends Saturday, August 20th leaving Sunday open for those wishing to attend Pebble Beach Concours. On Sunday the track is going to host a hillclimb. This event for spectators and entrants will start around the start/finish line and end at the top of The Corkscrew. For the first time, cars in the competition will be going at speed clockwise on the track.

Track management brought in Ms.Ellen Bareley to curate a Le Mans Heritage display to celebrate the 100 year history of the Le Mans race. Ms. Bareley worked closely with collectors from around the world and sponsors Motul to bring close to fifty significant LeMans cars to Laguna Seca for this event.

On display were cars ranging from a 1929 Bentley Speed Six the overfall winner in 1929 and 1930 through the 2016 Ford GTLM a LeMans class winner. In between were cars such as the 1951 Porsche 356/2 the first Porsche to win its class at Le Mans. Right across from the Porsche is the 1967 Chaparral 2F that raced at LeMans in 1967. What about two Cadillacs a 1950 Series 61 LeMans (Le Monster) and 1950 Series 61 (Petit Pataud) right up to a Ferrari 250GTO and many more.

Ms. Ellen Barely has produced the best display of unique automobiles ever to be part of the Monterey Historic Automotive scene. Not to be missed.

1951 Porsche 356/2 Ther first Porsche to win it’s class at Le Mans.

1951 1100cc class. ©2022Dennis Gray

Demonstration laps by 2023 Corvettes, Ragtime Racers and LeMans cars from the LeMans Heritage display were scattered throughout the group practice laps.

On the track, the action laps started early on both Wednesday and Thursday.

Group one: 1958-1963 Formula Junior

8:20-8:45AM

Group two: 1955-1966SCCA Sports Racers

8:55-9:20 AM

Nicholas Colonna – 1958 Devin SS leads the William Taylor – 1961 Cooper Monaco. ©2022 Dennis Gray

Group three: 1974-1979 Formula Atlantic

9:30-9:55AM

Formula Atlantic cars in turn three. ©2022 Dennis Gray

Group Four: 1955-1966 SCCA Production Cars

10:35-11:00AM

Patrick Byrne – 1963 Chevrolet Corvette ©2022 Dennis Gray

Group Six: 1923 – 1955 LeMans Celebration

11:35-12:00PM

Max Jamiesson – 1957 Porsche 356 ©2022 Dennis Gray

Group Seven: 1956-1971 LeMans

12:10-12:35PM

Marnix Dillenius – 1964 Alfa Romeo TZ leads Charles Wegner – 1959 Ferrari 250 LWB Competition ©2022 Dennis Gray

Group Eight: 1972-1982 LeMans

1:30 – 1:55PM

Ken Epsman – 1976 Dekon Monza ©2022 Dennis Gray

Group Ten: 1981-2005 LeMans Prototypes and GT1

2:35-3:00PM

Tom Dooley – 1988 Porsche 962C ©2022 Dennis Gray

Group Eleven: 1955-1969 Saloon

3:10-3:35PM

Andrew Wait – 1965 Mini Cooper S. ©2022 Dennis Gray

Group Twelve: 1966 – 1972 Historic Trans-Am

3:45-410PM

Jeffrey O’Neill – 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 302 ©2022 Dennis Gray

Group Thirteen: 1966-1985 Historic Formula One.

4:20 – 4:45PM

Chris MacAllister – 1976 Ferrari 312 T2. ©2022 Dennis Gray