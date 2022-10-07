2022 Classic Sports Racing Group (CSRG) Charity Challenge

The 2022 Classic Sports Racing Group Charity Challenge took place at Sonoma Raceway from September 30 – October 2. This 19th annual CSRG event featured over 200 historic race cars in nine different race groups competing at the 12 turn, 2.52 mile road course nestled against the Sonoma hills just outside of San Francisco.
The historic race weekend highlighted the MG series race cars which celebrated 60 years of the former British automaker, along with display cars, vintage aircraft flyovers, and a Saturday evening dinner for the drivers and their team mates. The three day event was open and free to all spectators.
1961 Lotus 22 Formula Junior – Charles Smith
1959 MG MGA Twin Cam Coupe – Steve Kupferman
1960 MG MGA – Malcolm Cox
A group of vintage aircraft performed various flyovers at Sonoma Raceway during the CSRG Charity Challenge weekend
1967 Alfa Romeo Giulia Super – Fabrizio Rimicci
The CSRG began back in 1968, when a group of like-minded car friends formed a racing club that focused on a fun racing environment and automotive preservation versus a winning is everything attitude.
Nowadays, several events are held throughout the year at various Northern California tracks where racers can share their passion for the sport of historic auto racing during the CSRG Charity Challenge by offering spectators rides in lieu of a tax deductible donation to support the Sonoma Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities.
The popular annual event has raised over $1.1 million dollars since it began in 2004.
CSRG Charity Ride participants select helmets prior to taking a few laps around the track with their designated driver
Buckled in and ready to take a few laps around Sonoma Raceway for the CSRG Charity Challenge
Tyler Hagan takes a few laps around the track with a passenger who made a donation to raise money for the Speedway Children’s Charities in Sonoma
After an early Saturday morning drivers meeting, Group 1 racersattacked the fog that enveloped the trackand hung around until mid-morning. Qualifying sessions were well under way by the time the sun appeared and the remaining groups, featuring Production Sports Cars, MG’s, Formula cars and GT cars finished their morning qualifying before the lunch break. After lunch, an hour long abundance of spirited charity rides took place. A warm and breezy afternoon of round two qualifying wrapped up as the sun quickly set behind the hills surrounding Sonoma Raceway.
Michael Malone heads into Turn 2 in his 1965 Ford Lotus Cortina as the sun sets
Heading into the sunset during the last race of the day is Karl Krause driving his 1965 Turner MkIII Speciale 2022 CSRG Charity Challenge Photo Gallery
Two minutes before the race cars are released on track!
1974 Porsche 911 IMSA – Chet Taylor
1966 Ford Shelby GT 350 – Robert Brayton
John Goodman takes the inside of Turn 4 in his 1988 Chevrolet IMSA Corvette while followed closely on the outside is Drew Alcazar in a 1969 Ford Shelby GT350
1975 Porsche 911 RSR – Kevin Romak
1968 Autodynamics Mk 4A FV – Scott Miller
1967 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GT – Eric Bernhard
1967 Alfa Romeo GTV – Parker McKean
1969 Alfa Romeo GTV – Bruce McKean
Car #71 – Ed Matsuishi (1971 Datsun 510), Car #84 – David Buchanan (1970 Datsun 510), Car #75 – Phil Hartstein (1972 Datsun 510)
Group Six racers line up in the Pits
1969 Lotus 61 – Paul Kitchen
1970 Crossle 16/20F – Alex Dodd
1979 Crossle 32F – Max Minshull
1969 Elden Sturdgess MK7 – Kyle Shepard
1956 MG A – Shawn Deluna
1967 MG Midget – Bill Greenman
1964 MG MGB – Adin Stein
1980 March 80A – Ori Della Penna
Jonathan Burke, in a 1973 Brabham BT40, is on the tail of Andrew Wait, in a 1971 Titan Mk 6, coming out of Turn 10
1989 Lola 88 – Michael Faulknor
1966 Mini Mini Cooper S – Gary Drean
Chuck Krause, in his 1967 Porsche 912, passes Frank Zucchi in his 1969 Datsun 1600 out of Turn 10
1957 Porsche 356A driven by Art Hebert exits Turn 10 during the CSRG Charity Challenge at Sonoma Raceway
1964 Triumph Spitfire driven by Michael John heads down the straight into Turn 11 at Sonoma Raceway
A corner worker signals to the cars on track that someone is trying to overtake
1966 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint
A young race enthusiast helps his Dad prep the race car in the Paddock
An excited passenger gets a ride in a 1967 Porsche 912 driven by Chuck Krause during the CSRG Charity Challenge event at Sonoma Raceway
David Nelson leaves the Pits with a passenger, in his 1955 Triumph TR2, to take a few laps around Sonama raceway during the CSRG Charity Challenge
Glenn Oliveria, owner of the 1955 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Sprint, gets ready to take a few laps around the track at Sonoma Raceway during the CSRG Charity Challenge event
James Alder prepares to take his passenger for a few laps around the track in his 1952 Jaguar XK 120 OTS during the CSRG Charity Challenge event
Passengers buckle up for a few laps at Sonoma Raceway during the CSRG Charity Challenge event
George Putnam gets ready to hit the track in his 1966 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint for a few laps with a passenger who made a charitable donation during the CSRG Charitable Challenge event which raises money for the Speedway Children’s Charities
William Taylor, in his 1962 Cooper Monaco, takes a few laps around the track with someone who made a charitable donation during the CSRG Charity Challenge event
CSRG Charity rides took place in a variety of race cars
Drivers check the rear wing of a Group 7 race car
Racing marbles – Small pieces of rubber that are shredded from the tires during cornering
Spectators can get up close and personal to race cars in the Paddock and often get to talk to the drivers
Jean Pierre Molerus wipes down the hood of his 1954 Nichols Special
Dashboard view of a 1954 Nichols Special Panhard
The Alfa Romeo Visconti serpent in racing form
A well worn leather Momo steering wheel
Racing patina
Number 12, a 1968 Chevrolet Corvette, is having some work done to it between races
Kenny Tse sits in his 1968 Datsun 510 next to the rest of the ‘Datsun 510 gang’ ready to tackle Group 9 on the track
1977 Chevron B39
Group 9 waits patiently in the pits before starting the late afternoon race
David Buchanan leaves the pits in his 1970 Datsun 510 for the Group 9 race
Keeping those batteries charged when there is downtime between the races
1983 Ralt RT4
A classic period correct livery on this 1989 Lola 88 makes it a standout
This 1970 McLaren M12 parked in a garage at Sonoma raceway awaits its turn to get on track
Filling up the fuel tank before the next race
Beautiful Alfa Romeo script in the engine compartment and a sculpted oil cap are just a couple of the beautiful details on this Alfa Romeo
Late afternoon sun highlights the taillight of an Alfa Romeo
1964 Porsche 356C raced by Joseph Rossi in Group 2
Lightweight bare bones interior on a 1964 Porsche 356C
Many years of CSRG racing and Tech inspections passed
Jack Perkins gets his 1967 Alfa Romeo GTA the mandatory tech inspection prior to going on track
1969 Chevron B15b – Nicholas Colyvas
1962 Huffaker FJ – Jonathan Rosenthal
1973 BMW 3.5 CSL – Steve Walker
1970 Porsche 914-6 GT – Jon Wactor
1969 Ford Mustang Boss 302 – Steve Eftimiou
1972 Datsun 240Z – Rob Fuller
1976 Chevrolet Corvette – Mike Thurlow
1959 Austin Healey Bugeye – Nick Martin
1959 BMC FJr – Jim Smith
1959 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Spider Veloce – Tom Sahines
1967 Alfa Romeo GT 1300 Junior – Patrick Hung
1955 Triumph TR2 – David Nelson
1966 Alfa Romeo GTV – Chet Taylor