2022 Classic Sports Racing Group (CSRG) Charity Challenge

The 2022 Classic Sports Racing Group Charity Challenge took place at Sonoma Raceway from September 30 – October 2. This 19th annual CSRG event featured over 200 historic race cars in nine different race groups competing at the 12 turn, 2.52 mile road course nestled against the Sonoma hills just outside of San Francisco.

The historic race weekend highlighted the MG series race cars which celebrated 60 years of the former British automaker, along with display cars, vintage aircraft flyovers, and a Saturday evening dinner for the drivers and their team mates. The three day event was open and free to all spectators.

1961 Lotus 22 Formula Junior – Charles Smith

1959 MG MGA Twin Cam Coupe – Steve Kupferman

1960 MG MGA – Malcolm Cox

A group of vintage aircraft performed various flyovers at Sonoma Raceway during the CSRG Charity Challenge weekend

1967 Alfa Romeo Giulia Super – Fabrizio Rimicci

The CSRG began back in 1968, when a group of like-minded car friends formed a racing club that focused on a fun racing environment and automotive preservation versus a winning is everything attitude.

Nowadays, several events are held throughout the year at various Northern California tracks where racers can share their passion for the sport of historic auto racing during the CSRG Charity Challenge by offering spectators rides in lieu of a tax deductible donation to support the Sonoma Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities.

The popular annual event has raised over $1.1 million dollars since it began in 2004.

CSRG Charity Ride participants select helmets prior to taking a few laps around the track with their designated driver

Buckled in and ready to take a few laps around Sonoma Raceway for the CSRG Charity Challenge

Tyler Hagan takes a few laps around the track with a passenger who made a donation to raise money for the Speedway Children’s Charities in Sonoma

After an early Saturday morning drivers meeting, Group 1 racersattacked the fog that enveloped the trackand hung around until mid-morning. Qualifying sessions were well under way by the time the sun appeared and the remaining groups, featuring Production Sports Cars, MG’s, Formula cars and GT cars finished their morning qualifying before the lunch break. After lunch, an hour long abundance of spirited charity rides took place. A warm and breezy afternoon of round two qualifying wrapped up as the sun quickly set behind the hills surrounding Sonoma Raceway.

Michael Malone heads into Turn 2 in his 1965 Ford Lotus Cortina as the sun sets

Heading into the sunset during the last race of the day is Karl Krause driving his 1965 Turner MkIII Speciale

2022 CSRG Charity Challenge Photo Gallery