2021 SOVREN Fall Finale

Harvey Sherman·

Nestled in the woods in the Pacific Northwest, Pacific Raceways still puts on a good show. It’s been the home road race track of SOVERN, Society of Vintage Racing Enthusiasts since the group organized in 1989 into a vintage racing club for the charitable benefit of Children’s Hospital’s unfunded services.

Red Eberly E-Type on track at SOVREN Fall Finale 2021

SOVREN runs three vintage racing events yearly at Pacific. The last one of 2021 was held on September 25 and 26th, always a risky time of year if you define sunshine as good racing weather.

Most of the racers in this part of the world race in the rain like the title of the novel set here. The 2021 SOVREN Fall Finale did not surprise, but the weather was mostly cloudy.

Expecting the worst, I attended in full rain gear but didn’t need it. We had a little sun, a little drizzle, just enough to dampen the track, track workers, racers, spectators. It wouldn’t be autumn in the Pacific Northwest without it. Rain is a home court advantage.

The grids were an interesting mix of sports and open wheel cars, and different classes of performance. Formula Mazda for example, Formula Ford, and Formula Vran together. An odd mix of performance levels, they were separated by distance ahead of the start on the warmup lap.

C1 Corvettes mixed with British and Italian Sports cars are not unusual, though engine sizes can differ by 100%. Differences in weight reduce or eliminate the performance gap, much like the 1950s and 1960s.

The big engine groups are always exciting. Lee Eberly ran his beautiful E-Type Coupe—his last race, he says. The E-Type was the “The Vintage Drift”cover car, the regional club magazine for the July historic race, and the poster for SOVREN’s biggest event.

You would expect a mismatch between a big block C2 Corvette and a 4.2 Liter E-Type. Not in this case. Lee seemed to have no problem mixing it up with the Corvette drivers. It was fun watching them chase and pass each other.

Peyote on track at SOVREN Fall Finale 2021

Close up of Peyote on track at SOVREN Fall Finale 2021The fabulous Peyote makes a rare appearance in the Pacific Northwest.

Porsche 911 in Gulf livery at SOVREN Fall Finale 2021A lovely 911 in Gulf livery speeds down the back part of the track.

Rocket Motors Mustang taking turn on track at 2021 SOVREN Fall FinaleThe Rocket Motors Mustang rocks through turn 9 onto the front straight, almost too fast to photograph.

Bavarians in S-turns at SOVREN Fall FinaleBavarians in the S-Turns Pacific Raceways is known for.

The back part of the track has lots of elevation from the sweeper at the end of the front straight down and up hills with various radius turns separated by a short (but fast) back straight and a straight shot up to turn 8.

It’s beautiful back there and fun to photograph. Must be like racing through the Black Forest. Munich vs. Stuttgart.

Red Alfa Romeo speeding down track at 2021 SOVREN Fall Finale

Blue vintage race car speeding down track at 2021 SOVREN Fall FinaleSpeeding through the woods.

Porsche 911 drifting through turn during 2021 SOVREN Fall Finale911 Drifts through a turn in the back part of the track.

Red and blue cars on track at 2021 SOVREN Fall Finale

Driver in red car with clear visor on helmet at 2021 SOVREN Fall FinaleThank you to the guys with clear visors. I like seeing their faces in the photographs.

Peyote on track at SOVREN Fall Finale 2021A Lotus on the front straight looks like a speeding cigar.

Light green sports racer on track at 2021 SOVREN Fall FinaleA lovely Sports Racer.

Yellow spitfire with black checker pattern on track at SOVREN Fall Finale 2021If the engine quits you can always playa game of checkers.

Close Racing at 2021 SOVREN Fall Finale

Lots of exciting close racing happened at the event as well. Check out the photos below:

Red and silver cars racing side by side at 2021 SOVREN Fall Finale

Cars racing close together at 2021 SOVREN Fall Finale

Two cars neck and neck at 2021 SOVREN Fall Finale

Cluster of cars near each other on track at 2021 SOVREN Fall Finale

Orange and blue car in front of others on track at 2021 SOVREN Fall Finale

Cars just behind each other at 2021 SOVREN Fall Finale

Cars racing on track at 2021 SOVREN Fall finale

Red car in front of white car at 2021 SOVREN Fall Finale

Red car catching up to white car on track at 2021 SOVREN Fall Finale

3 cars racing abreast at 2021 SOVREN Fall FinaleThree Abreast Diving into Turn 2.

Green 911 on track at 2021 SOVREN Fall FinaleThis photo of a 911 is reminiscent of Steve McQueen’s street car from the movie LeMans. It gives me visions of the opening scenes.

Small Formula V on track at 2021 SOVREN Fall FinaleA tiny Formula V looks like driving a motorized thimble. If she passes you, you receive a message on the back.

Message reading You've Been Passed by a Girl on back of car at 2021 SOVREN Fall Finale

Driver talking to bystander at 2021 SOVREN Fall FinaleThe driver is in.

Elva Courier at 2021 SOVREN Fall FinaleAn Elva Courier made an appearance.

914 on track at 2021 SOVREN Fall FinaleA 914 Streaks Down the Front Straight.

Porsche 911 in Martini livery at 2021 SOVREN Fall FinaleThe famous Martini Livery on a 911.

Blue Porsche 911 on track at 2021 SOVREN Fall FinaleA beautiful blue 911 streaks through turn 9.

Car in Martini livery at 2021 SOVREN Fall FinaleAnother Martini. Not the sort of thing you want to say around the track workers.

944 on track at 2021 SOVREN Fall FinaleAnother 944. Good to see them out there. A very well balanced, easy to drive race car.

Yellow 200 SX on track at 2021 SOVREN Fall FinaleFirst 200 SX I’ve seen in a vintage race. GT3. Looks like a highly developed race car.

Porsche 911 on track at 2021 SOVREN Fall FinaleBeautifully prepared #153 911.

Black Monte Carlo GT on track at 2021 SOVREN Fall FinaleA mean looking Black Monte Carlo GT1 car.

Boss 302 TransAM on track at 2021 SOVREN Fall FinaleA Boss 302 Trans Am car.

Blue race car sitting low to the ground on track at 2021 SOVREN Fall FinaleLike sitting on the ground.

White sports racer screaming down front straight at 2021 SOVREN Fall FinaleA White Sports Racers Screams Down the Front Straight.

White, blue, and red Dekra on track at 2021 SOVREN Fall FinaleDekra in white, red, and blue.

Frog eye on front straight at 2021 SOVREN Fall FinaleA Diminutive and Well Worn Frog-Eye on the Front Straight.

Red Eberly E-Type on track at SOVREN Fall Finale 2021A Corvette Roars into Turn 9.

White TR on track at 2021 SOVREN Fall FinaleA White TR Streaks into Turn 9.

Early Ford Mustang on track at 2021 SOVREN Fall FinaleThe Familiar Silhouette of an Early Model Mustang.

Boxy Volkswagen on track at 2021 SOVREN Fall FinaleA Box on Wheels.

Red Devin on track at 2021 SOVREN Fall Finale.A Rare Devin.

Cars going around turn at 2021 SOVREN Fall Finale with one car facing wrong wayWhat’s Wrong with this Picture?

Many cars racing on track at 2021 SOVREN Fall FinaleBig and Diverse Field for Small Bore Sports Car Group.

Fire extinguishers leaning against cement barrier at 2021 SOVREN Fall FinaleSomething you have to have but hope you never need.

The open wheel cars always put on a show of good racing. The Formula V and Fords are omnipresent. The Formula Mazdas are fast. I was surprised to learn how small the engines are. Proof that horsepower isn’t everything.

Mazda race cars exiting turn at SOVREN Fall FinaleMazdas exit turn one and head down the hill.

Formula Mazda facing wrong way on track at 2021 SOVREN Fall FinaleWhoops, Wrong Turn.

Red Formula Mazda speeding on track at 2021 SOVREN Fall FinaleThe Mazdas are a beautiful design. Makes me want to jump in for a test 

That’s it for SOVREN’s road race 2021 season. It was a good finale.

