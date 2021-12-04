Nestled in the woods in the Pacific Northwest, Pacific Raceways still puts on a good show. It’s been the home road race track of SOVERN, Society of Vintage Racing Enthusiasts since the group organized in 1989 into a vintage racing club for the charitable benefit of Children’s Hospital’s unfunded services.

SOVREN runs three vintage racing events yearly at Pacific. The last one of 2021 was held on September 25 and 26th, always a risky time of year if you define sunshine as good racing weather.

Most of the racers in this part of the world race in the rain like the title of the novel set here. The 2021 SOVREN Fall Finale did not surprise, but the weather was mostly cloudy.

Expecting the worst, I attended in full rain gear but didn’t need it. We had a little sun, a little drizzle, just enough to dampen the track, track workers, racers, spectators. It wouldn’t be autumn in the Pacific Northwest without it. Rain is a home court advantage.

The grids were an interesting mix of sports and open wheel cars, and different classes of performance. Formula Mazda for example, Formula Ford, and Formula Vran together. An odd mix of performance levels, they were separated by distance ahead of the start on the warmup lap.

C1 Corvettes mixed with British and Italian Sports cars are not unusual, though engine sizes can differ by 100%. Differences in weight reduce or eliminate the performance gap, much like the 1950s and 1960s.

The big engine groups are always exciting. Lee Eberly ran his beautiful E-Type Coupe—his last race, he says. The E-Type was the “The Vintage Drift”cover car, the regional club magazine for the July historic race, and the poster for SOVREN’s biggest event.

You would expect a mismatch between a big block C2 Corvette and a 4.2 Liter E-Type. Not in this case. Lee seemed to have no problem mixing it up with the Corvette drivers. It was fun watching them chase and pass each other.

The fabulous Peyote makes a rare appearance in the Pacific Northwest.

A lovely 911 in Gulf livery speeds down the back part of the track.

The Rocket Motors Mustang rocks through turn 9 onto the front straight, almost too fast to photograph.

Bavarians in the S-Turns Pacific Raceways is known for.

The back part of the track has lots of elevation from the sweeper at the end of the front straight down and up hills with various radius turns separated by a short (but fast) back straight and a straight shot up to turn 8.

It’s beautiful back there and fun to photograph. Must be like racing through the Black Forest. Munich vs. Stuttgart.

Speeding through the woods.

911 Drifts through a turn in the back part of the track.

Thank you to the guys with clear visors. I like seeing their faces in the photographs.

A Lotus on the front straight looks like a speeding cigar.

A lovely Sports Racer.

If the engine quits you can always playa game of checkers.

Close Racing at 2021 SOVREN Fall Finale

Lots of exciting close racing happened at the event as well. Check out the photos below:

Three Abreast Diving into Turn 2.

This photo of a 911 is reminiscent of Steve McQueen’s street car from the movie LeMans. It gives me visions of the opening scenes.

A tiny Formula V looks like driving a motorized thimble. If she passes you, you receive a message on the back.

The driver is in.

An Elva Courier made an appearance.

A 914 Streaks Down the Front Straight.

The famous Martini Livery on a 911.

A beautiful blue 911 streaks through turn 9.

Another Martini. Not the sort of thing you want to say around the track workers.

Another 944. Good to see them out there. A very well balanced, easy to drive race car.

First 200 SX I’ve seen in a vintage race. GT3. Looks like a highly developed race car.

Beautifully prepared #153 911.

A mean looking Black Monte Carlo GT1 car.

A Boss 302 Trans Am car.

Like sitting on the ground.

A White Sports Racers Screams Down the Front Straight.

Dekra in white, red, and blue.

A Diminutive and Well Worn Frog-Eye on the Front Straight.

A Corvette Roars into Turn 9.

A White TR Streaks into Turn 9.

The Familiar Silhouette of an Early Model Mustang.

A Box on Wheels.

A Rare Devin.

What’s Wrong with this Picture?

Big and Diverse Field for Small Bore Sports Car Group.

Something you have to have but hope you never need.

The open wheel cars always put on a show of good racing. The Formula V and Fords are omnipresent. The Formula Mazdas are fast. I was surprised to learn how small the engines are. Proof that horsepower isn’t everything.

Mazdas exit turn one and head down the hill.

Whoops, Wrong Turn.

The Mazdas are a beautiful design. Makes me want to jump in for a test

That’s it for SOVREN’s road race 2021 season. It was a good finale.

2021 SOVREN Fall Finale Photo Gallery