2021 CSRG Laguna Seca Vintage Car Races

The third event of 2021 for the Classic Sports Racing Group took place on June 5th and 6th, at the 11-turn 2.238-mile course officially called Weathertech Raceway, Laguna Seca.

It’s been almost two decades since CSRG ran at beautiful Laguna Seca, so the anticipation of returning to the world-famous venue was running high among its rank and file.

Over 150 drivers made for a strong turn-out with cars ranging from early 1950s Jaguar XK-120s to some very quick Formula Atlantics

Saturday morning practice started under crisp blue skies with a slight breeze keeping the coastal fog at bay. Run Group 2 for small bore sports cars went out first, where Jeff Rothman in his 1968 Alfa Romeo GTA posted the fast time of the session at 1.50.725.

A small brigade of Mini Coopers followed, weaving in and out of numerous Porsche 356s and 1960s Alfas.

Upon completing morning practice, qualifying began with no less than 38 Formula Fords jousting for position in Group 6. Steve Romak in his 1970 Titan Mk 6 crossed the line first, ignoring the chaos in his mirrors

Sunday morning arrived with a thin marine layer that quickly dissolved, revealing another gorgeous day on the Monterey peninsula. Sunday’s “Feature Races” are where the true veterans usually shine, and this weekend was no different with long-time vintage racer Nick Colonna taking top honors in Group 1 behind the wheel of his Chevrolet V8 powered 1958 Devin SS.

Bill Lyon drove his 1957 Porsche Speedster to 3rd in Group 2’s main and posted the race’s fastest lap at 1.48.438. Always exciting to watch, the open-wheel Group 6 race was won by the aforementioned Steve Romak, this time piloting a Formula Atlantic 1976 March 76B.

In summary, CSRG put on a highly organized event which was no small feat because of the need for following COVID-19 safety protocols. Based on the positive energy and smiles, I bet they will return next season for more of the same.

Photo Gallery by Rex McAfee

