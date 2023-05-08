1966 24 Hours of Le Mans

The iconic finish of the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans – Ford crosses the finish line and takes the chequered flag. The number 2 Shelby American Ford GT40 Mk II driven by Bruce McLaren and Chris Amon, and the number 1 Shelby American GT40 driven by Ken Miles and Denis Hulme, driving side by side just ahead of the number 5 Holman & Moody GT40 driven by Ronnie Bucknum and Richard Hutcherson. Of the 8 Ford Mk II, and 5 Mk I’s that started the race, only the three podium finishers were still running at the end of the 24 hours.

Print Size: 19″ x 13″ or 24″ x 18″ | Paper Stock: 65lb Cover Uncoated

_______________________

Arthur Schening is a freelance graphic designer and illustrator living in Arlington, VA.

Prints are 19″ wide x 13″ tall. They are printed using an Epson Artisan 1430, 6-color printer, on 65 lb. uncoated cover stock. The cost is $35 per print ((plus $7 shipping and handling for the continental U.S., overseas shipping is additional).

http://www.scheningcreative.com/auto-art/