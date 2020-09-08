1500-HP Electric Ford Mustang Cobra Jet Smashes Quarter-mile in 8.27s

The all-electric Ford Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 prototype blasted through a quarter-mile in 8.27 seconds at 168 miles per hour and reached 1,502 peak wheel horsepower in recent private development trials. That’s essentially the same as a combined output of more than three 2021 Mustang GT V8 engines- and without using a drop of fuel!

The Ford Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 was developed by Ford Performance in parallel to the newly revealed Mustang Mach-E 1400 prototype, with both cars being built to demonstrate Ford’s technological ability in EV technologies.

Ford Performance teamed up with Cascadia Motion to power the Ford Cobra Jet 1400. Four PN-250-DZR inverters are coupled to a pair of DS-250-115s, giving four motors total and spinning at up to 10,000 revolutions per minute. These motor-inverter packages run at 800 volts and up to 700 amps, with maximum output of 350kW per motor.

To control such a potent propulsion package, AEM-EV and Ford Performance have developed an advanced data and control system that features a unique control algorithm to the Cobra Jet 1400. The sheer amount of power has also required a distinct approach with chassis tuning strategies, which MLe, Ford’s build and integration collaborator for the project, has delivered with input from Ford Performance’s longtime Cobra Jet build collaborators at Watson.

“Since revealing the car, we’ve continued to fine-tune it and now know we’re just scratching the surface of what we may be able to achieve with this much electric horsepower in a drag racing setting,” said Mark Rushbrook, global director, Ford Performance Motorsports.

“It’s been a great but challenging project for all of us at Ford Performance,” said Rushbrook. “The opportunities to learn with the Mustang Cobra Jet 1400, as well as the Mustang Mach-E 1400 we recently introduced, gives us great insight into what may be possible in high-performance all-electric vehicles for Ford going forward. We are very interested in continuing to work with NHRA to determine how electrification can be part of the sport and to show off the Cobra Jet 1400 at max power in due course as regulations develop.”

This weekend at the U.S. Nationals the Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 will first run for the public. You can watch the car in full action at the NHRA U.S. Nationals on both FS1 and FOX TV, as well as nhra.tv livestream.

[Source: Ford]

