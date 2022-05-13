10 Years Of Settrington Cup At Goodwood Revival

The 2022 Goodwood Revival will be hosting the 10-year anniversary of the world’s cutest race, the Settrington Cup.

First held during the 2012 Goodwood Revival, the Settrington Cup is now one of the most highly anticipated and one of the most exciting races in the weekend. On the grandstands, a hush descends as the cars are seen making their way into the historic Motor Circuit from the Paddocks. In a Le Mans-style start, diminutive drivers with ages ranging from 4 to 11 years old run towards their cars to get behind the wheel of their Austin J40 pedal cars. Excitement starts as they proceed to run full speed towards the Pit Land Straight.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Settrington Cup, Goodwood happily announced a new program of activity. They recently announced the Race Flag Competition which will give one lucky winner the chance to race an Austin J40 owned by The Duke of Richmond himself, at the Settrington Cup at the Revival in September.

2019 Goodwood Revival, Goodwood, England, 13th – 15th September 2019, Photo: Drew Gibson

The competition is open to all children from ages 4 to 11. Those interested to join will need to download and print a template, create their design, and then submit their entry either by post or email. Deadline for the competition is on June 5, Sunday. The winner will then be selected and their design will be used at the Revival race.

Terms and Conditions and full details about the competition are provided here.

On July 24, Sunday, Goodwood Motor Circuit will bring that special Settrington Cup spirit to the Classic Car Sunday Breakfast Club by hosting the “Official Testing” for the race. Testing gives drivers the chance to familiarize themselves with the track before the race meeting itself so that they can fine tune their strategy for success. It is still a highly important step even if under the hood, these Austin J40s are only ran by pedal power. The Testing Day will also allow the Race Flag Competition winner to try The Duke’s Austin J40 and do practice runs before the Revival race.

The culminating activity will be held at the Revival with the race itself. It will be held on both Saturday, September 17, and Sunday, September 18. The Race Flag Competition winner will take on the track along with the rest of the grid. They will then need to pedal furiously towards the finish line, where they will be able to see their design being waved.

With 10 years of exciting and delightful memories to look back on, Goodwood Revival is looking forward to more years of this now classic event.