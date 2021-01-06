Watch Classic Ferrari Components be Handcrafted by GTO Engineering

When it comes to the aftermarket Ferrari parts production, UK-based GTO Engineering firmly believes that it is the individual Ferrari components that make each car special, from hoses to rubbers, engines to gearboxes, to wheels and suspension.

Recently, GTO Engineering released a new video that shows the attention to detail and meticulous quality checks they provide for their aftermarket Ferrari parts production.

GTO Engineering is a Ferrari specialist and engineering firm that specializes in preserving and restoring original Ferrari parts, as well as creating classic Ferrari components by using original drawings and utilizing modern machining and quality control.

The video displays the complete method in the creation of aftermarket parts, from CAD design, CNC machining, finishing, as well as quality control. The video also showed GTO Engineering’s restoration of old parts as well as their engine building suite.

The video also highlights a range of Ferraris that GTO Engineering has worked on and used parts they have created that include a 2011 599 GTO, a 1990 Ferrari F40, a 1974 Ferrari 365 GT4 BB, and a 1964 Ferrari Lusso.

GTO Parts provides a variety of aftermarket Ferrari components for owners around the world from early-Sixties vehicles to modern-day supercars.

Founder Mark Lyon created GTO Parts in 1996 primarily to provide quality components that were needed for his own restorations at GTO Engineering.

“We started GTO Parts over 20 years ago. Back when I was restoring cars in the Nineties and early Noughties, I found a lack of aftermarket options for parts. It wasn’t as simple as calling a supplier to buy off-the-shelf parts, so I thought I’d respond to the market and start creating parts myself.’ GTO Engineering Managing Director, Mark Lyon.

The philosophy that drives GTO Parts is pretty straightforward – they want to be the best at what they do and to nurture the relationship they have with their clients at all stages of ownership as they share their mutual love and passion for the legendary marque.

Their knowledge, matched with significant investment in original parts, tooling, as well as state-of-the-art equipment has given GTO Parts the capability to guarantee the quality, availability, and reliability of the rarest Ferrari parts in the world.

For more information about GTO Parts, you can visit their website.

[Source: GTO Engineering]

