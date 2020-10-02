Three Charismatic Chevrolets to be Won

Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Central Valley will be conducting its 27th annual Collector Car Drawings this year and the stunning lineup of cars this year is sure to thrill car enthusiasts alike. This year will see three Chevrolets up for grabs including a 2020 Corvette Stingray, a 1969 Camaro pace car, and an award-winning 1966 Corvette Stingray.

As a special incentive for Sports Car Digest readers, the Ronald McDonald House Charity is offering an exclusive promo code “SCD2020” that will give readers twice the tickets when contributing a minimum of $30 towards this worthy cause.

The Ronald McDonald House Charities Annual Collector Car and Vacation Drawings is their biggest fundraiser every year. Proceeds from the fundraiser are used to provide families a much-needed ‘home away from home’ while their children are being treated at the Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera, California.

“Each year, hundreds of families stay at the Ronald McDonald House of the Central Valley. We rely solely on the generosity of the community to provide for our families and the opportunity to continue to expand our services to those when they need it the most.”

2020 Corvette Stingray

The 2020 Corvette Stingray is elegant yet muscular, with the sculptural shape and exotic proportions making it an unmistakably a Corvette. The location of the 6.2L V8 engine of the Corvette is the focal point of the new design as it sits visibly through the large rear hatch window.

For your chance to win this 2020 Mid-engine Corvette Enter Here – Promo code ‘SCD2020’ for bonus entries

Other classic Corvette styles that can be seen in this Stingray includes the distinctive face, a classic horizontal crease, and the aggressive front fenders. The 2020 Corvette on offer is finished in an Elkhart Lake Blue Metallic color.

For the interior, the 2020 Corvette Stingray boasts of hand-wrapped, cut-and-sewn leather components, stainless steel speaker grilles with Bose Performance Series audio system, carbon fiber trim for the GT2 seats, and this Corvette comes with the option of real carbon fiber interior trim for the console.

1969 Camaro Pace Car

In 1969, Chevrolet supplied 133 identical white and orange Camaro pace cars for the Indianapolis 500. 130 of those were pace car replicas and were used to ferry around officials, VIPs, dignitaries, and the press.

For your chance to win this 1969 Camaro Pace Car Enter Here – Promo code ‘SCD2020’ for Bonus Entries

There were only three “official” pace cars that were built for the event, one was used to start the race, and the other was to lead the field under caution. The third pace car was built to present to the race winner which was Mario Andretti.

Chevrolet produced only 3,675 Z11 optioned Camaros making this car truly unique. The 1969 Camaro Indy Sport Convertible was presented in gorgeous Dover White with Hugger Orange stripe, identical to the pace cars used at Indy.

The Camaro available to win has the L35 396/325hp engine, power convertible top, power steering, power disc brakes, factory air conditioning, factory chambered dual exhaust system, along with the functional cowl induction hood.

1966 Corvette Stingray

A second generation, 1966 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe is additionally on offer to win. Chevrolet produced the second generation corvette during the years of 1963 to 1967. This ’66 model comes complete with a factory, all numbers matching, 427 390hp big block engine and factory 4-speed manual transmission.

For your chance to win this 1966 Corvette Sting Ray Enter Here – Promo code ‘SCD2020’ for Bonus Entries

This stunning C2 was a recipient of two NCRS Top Flight Awards with an average score of 96 points. It has also obtained a Bloomington Gold Certification within the last four years (awarded to Corvettes that has been preserved or restored within 95% of the way it appeared when it left the factory).

This Corvette obtained a lacquer repaint on a complete frame-on restoration to NCRS stipulations that was achieved by a Master NCRS Judge in 2017. All judging awards and score sheets are to be included with this impressive Corvette.

To enter into this fabulous competition to win one of these exceptional cars while helping families in need, please visit the Ronald McDonald House Central Valley.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

More

Reddit

LinkedIn



Pocket

Tumblr



Print



Like this: Like Loading...