The Maserati Museum in Modena, Italy

On a trip through Italy in the summer of 2024, we were fortunate enough to be granted a last look at the Umberto Panini Motor Museum Collection. It was a last look because the magnificent collection was to be relocated to a new building, which at the time of our visit, was not yet complete. The museum has been in its current location since 1994, but the new purpose-built facility will open its doors to the public in April 2025.

Maserati doesn’t have its own collection of museum cars, an unusual situation today with the growth in interest of a motor manufacturer’s heritage. Like many other manufacturers, Maserati has had its ups and downs, but despite its ownership having changed numerous times, it still has a very strong and passionate following around the world.