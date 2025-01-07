Greeting visitors to the Umberto Panini Motor Museum Collection, are: (left) 1957 Maserati 250 F - 2,500 cc V12 engine; and (right) 1958 Maserati 420M ‘Eldorado Special’ - 4,190 cc V8 engine. © Glen Smale
Greeting visitors to the Umberto Panini Motor Museum Collection, are: (left) 1957 Maserati 250 F - 2,500 cc V12 engine; and (right) 1958 Maserati 420M ‘Eldorado Special’ - 4,190 cc V8 engine. © Glen Smale
Museum

The Maserati Museum in Modena, Italy

The Umberto Panini Motor Museum showcases rare cars and memorabilia

Avatar photoGlen Smale

On a trip through Italy in the summer of 2024, we were fortunate enough to be granted a last look at the Umberto Panini Motor Museum Collection. It was a last look because the magnificent collection was to be relocated to a new building, which at the time of our visit, was not yet complete. The museum has been in its current location since 1994, but the new purpose-built facility will open its doors to the public in April 2025. 

Glen Smale
Entrance to the Umberto Panini Motor Museum Collection, Modena. © Glen Smale

Maserati doesn’t have its own collection of museum cars, an unusual situation today with the growth in interest of a motor manufacturer’s heritage. Like many other manufacturers, Maserati has had its ups and downs, but despite its ownership having changed numerous times, it still has a very strong and passionate following around the world.

No Subscription? You’re missing out

Get immediate ad-free access to all our premium content.

Get Started

Related