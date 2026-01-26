Three-quarter side view of a 1995 black Aston Martin Vantage V550
Credit: Broad Arrow Auctions
Aston Martin

The Forgotten Supercar Killer

Avatar photoEduardo Zepeda

When we think of supercars from the 90s, whether you are a car connoisseur or just an automotive enthusiast, it’s almost inevitable that the usual names come to mind: Ferrari, Porsche, and Lamborghini. Guilty! It’s easy to overlook that other international marques have also produced compelling automobiles that, although they became rather obscure and were not necessarily “poster cars,” were on par with or even outperformed the usual suspects. That is precisely the case of the Aston Martin Vantage V550.

With almost 150 horsepower more than a contemporary Porsche Turbo and with only the McLaren F1 being more powerful (though the Vantage was more torquey), this British twin-supercharged monster is now a classic example that brute force will never be out of fashion.

No Subscription? You’re missing out

Get immediate ad-free access to all our premium content.

Get Started

Tags
Avatar photo
Eduardo Zepeda
Eduardo has been obsessed with cars since he was a toddler and now spends his days consuming car-related content and working on cars, so he knows a thing or two about automobiles.
Related