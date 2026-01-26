The Forgotten Supercar Killer

When we think of supercars from the 90s, whether you are a car connoisseur or just an automotive enthusiast, it’s almost inevitable that the usual names come to mind: Ferrari, Porsche, and Lamborghini. Guilty! It’s easy to overlook that other international marques have also produced compelling automobiles that, although they became rather obscure and were not necessarily “poster cars,” were on par with or even outperformed the usual suspects. That is precisely the case of the Aston Martin Vantage V550.

With almost 150 horsepower more than a contemporary Porsche Turbo and with only the McLaren F1 being more powerful (though the Vantage was more torquey), this British twin-supercharged monster is now a classic example that brute force will never be out of fashion.