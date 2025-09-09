Silverstone Festival 2025

Masters Racing Legends Matty White
Silverstone hosts a superb summer extravaganza of classic racing

Avatar photoMatty White

The largest historic racing event in the UK returned for another showcase to close out the summer season. For years now, the on track action has been etched into the European calendar as one of the stand out events, but in recent years the experience has been augmented with a huge range of other activities and experiences, to broaden the appeal to a wider audience.

BMW M3 GTR

Live music on the main stage, offering more of the traditional English Festival atmosphere, while fan experiences expand upon previous years, with the Fan Zone offering the chance to get up close and personal with not only famous F1 racecars but also the United Autosports 2024 Le Mans winning LMP2 Car. An action area showcased extreme sports for younger fans and the traditional colossal array of immaculately turned out car club gatherings all combine to make the Silverstone Festival an impossibly large spectacle.

Avatar photo
Matty White
Matty is a UK based professional photographer, who has chased beautiful and rare cars around Europe for well over a decade. A lifelong passion for motorsport was borne out of weekends spent spectating at forest rallies as a child in the Group B era. Matty covers some of the largest and highly regarded historic racing and concours events in the UK and Europe.
