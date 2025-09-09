Silverstone Festival 2025

The largest historic racing event in the UK returned for another showcase to close out the summer season. For years now, the on track action has been etched into the European calendar as one of the stand out events, but in recent years the experience has been augmented with a huge range of other activities and experiences, to broaden the appeal to a wider audience.

Live music on the main stage, offering more of the traditional English Festival atmosphere, while fan experiences expand upon previous years, with the Fan Zone offering the chance to get up close and personal with not only famous F1 racecars but also the United Autosports 2024 Le Mans winning LMP2 Car. An action area showcased extreme sports for younger fans and the traditional colossal array of immaculately turned out car club gatherings all combine to make the Silverstone Festival an impossibly large spectacle.