Shelby Convention to be Held at Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix

The Shelby American Automobile Club’s 48th Annual convention (SAAC-48) and Team Shelby East Coast Grand Nationals return to the Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix with three full days of activities for Shelby enthusiasts Thursday, July 13, through Saturday, July 15. Shelby owners get open track sessions and parade laps on Thursday and Friday. There will be a Shelby Car Show and Concours Judging all day Saturday.

There is a featured Shelby Race on the track Saturday afternoon that will include Shelby Cobras, GT350s and hopefully a few GT40s! This will be the most watched race of the entire weekend featuring the iconic cars of Carroll Shelby.

This year’s event combines classic Shelby American cars of the 1960s with modern-era Team Shelby cars, providing a fascinating display of over 50 years of Shelby American history.

The Shelby Convention was previously held with the PVGP in 2019 and it was a tremendous success with hundreds of Shelby Cars and thousands of enthusiasts in attendance. Shelby vendors and partners will be at Pitt Race all three days. Schedules, Online Registration, Hotel Information and details are available here.

The PVGP has events set for Shelby enthusiasts throughout the entire Race Week – here is the Shelby Schedule.

SAAC

The Shelby American Automobile Club (SAAC) is the national 501c3 organization dedicated to the preservation of the historic cars of Carroll Shelby: Cobra, GT350, GT500 and Ford GT40. SAAC Registrars maintain comprehensive histories of the cars of Shelby American and through their efforts maintain the authenticity of these important cars. Ownership is not a requirement, enthusiasm is. SAAC members own Sunbeam Tiger, Pantera, Griffith, Mustangs of all descriptions Boss 302s, 351s and 429s and Cobra, Ford GT and Shelby continuation cars and replicas. If it’s powered by a Ford engine and goes like a rocket, you’ll probably see one at a SAAC event.

SAAC has a membership base of 3,000 members in the U.S, Canada, Europe, South America, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

SAAC has held a national convention since 1976 giving attendees the opportunity to gather with fellow enthusiasts and and opportunity to track their cars on one of America’s best racetracks. SAAC conventions have been held at Watkins Glen, Lime Rock, VIR, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Road America, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Laguna Seca, Miller Motorsports Park, Mid-Ohio, Pocono Raceway, Sears Point, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and now for the third time…Pittsburgh International Race Complex.

Team Shelby

Founded by Carroll Shelby in 2008, Team Shelby is a club driven by over 50 years of passion, performance, and pedigree. Carroll had a vision of a community where modern era Shelby and Cobra enthusiasts could enjoy their cars the way he and the Shelby American team intended. This community is Team Shelby. Team Shelby members receive exclusive access to Team Shelby Forums, access to exclusive events, parties and car shows and invitations to National and Regional Track Events.