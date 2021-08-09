Russo and Steele Automotive Auction Offers Three Coveted Corvettes

On August 12 to 13, the Russo and Steele Automobile Auction is returning to Monterey, and they are offering a collection of coveted luxurious and collectible cars.

In the past 68 years, the Corvette has built for itself the reputation of being America’s sports car. The cars – in every model – is known for their capability of maintaining high speeds. For this year’s Monterey Auction, Russo and Steele are proud to present three Corvettes that are on offer: the 1978 Chevrolet Corvette Anniversary Pace Car which is presented at no reserve, a 1996 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport which is also presented at no reserve, and lastly the 1996 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Roadster.

1996 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Roadster

Throughout the years, Grand Sport Corvettes has kept a strong loyal following. The example on offer is an extremely rare model as for the 1996 model, only 44 units of Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Roadsters were made with a red interior matched with F45 high performance suspension. The car was given a unique Admiral Blue finish with Artie White racing stripes. The car is equipped with a 6-speed manual, special gloss black finished front brake calipers, original Good Year GS-C tires, and a unique “Black Out” ZR1 wheels. CNN Business has rated the example as one of the “Top 10 Most Valuable Corvettes.”

1978 Chevrolet Corvette Anniversary Pace Car (No Reserve)

The 1978 Corvette that paid homage to the 25th anniversary of the sports car’s production is being offered at NO RESERVE on August 13, Friday. The sports car was built with the RPO Z78 option package. It was also given a special two-tone paint finish, front and rear spoiler, alloy wheels and glass T-tops. It sports the regalia decals and “winged wheel” Indy Speedway logos. The example is also equipped with a thin-shell seat design that is known for providing more support. The gorgeous collectible corvette pace car is ready for the next owner to hit the tracks.

1996 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport

The example will be on the block on August 12, Thursday night. In 1996, only 810 coupes were manufactured, and the example was produced from April 3 to June 14. It has only 3,973 ORIGINAL miles and is equipped with an exclusive LT 4 engine. What sets the example apart is that it is one of only 197 Grand Sport Coupes that was equipped with an FE1 suspension option. It was also given the optional custom Calloway performance exhaust. Under the hood is a Grand Sport PRO Z16 LT4 engine and a 6-speed manual transmission.

The Z16 Grand Sport RPO was a limited, 1-year only option that was given to the 1996 models. It has original Good Year GS-C tires matched with the unique “Black Out” ZR1 wheels, and molded fender flares above the rear wheels. With only 3,973 miles on the speedometer, the example is considered collector grade. Even more exciting is that the Registries for the example track all VIN numbers and ownership history. Amongst the legendary ZR-1 units, the example is the most collectible C4 Corvette. It was also given a unique Vehicle Identification Number sequence.

Considered to be the “Mecca of Collector Automobiles”. Russo and Steele is one of the premiere events that greatly contributes to the excitement of Monterey’s Historic Car Week. The event is also one of the most wanted tickets during the race weekend.

Those who are interested to consign their vehicles can still go to their website to do so.

The Russo and Steele’s auction leads up to the much-awaited and one of the most prestigious Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance which is happening on August 15, Sunday. The event showcases collectible automobiles to their prospective owners in its safe, interactive, visceral auction arena. They give buyers the experience of getting up close and personal with the cars. Russo and Steele are known for their auction-in-the-round format, and the unparalleled event is popularly known to be “The World’s Most Exciting Collector Automobile Auction.”

Russo and Steele provide a venue for the buyers, sellers, and even just the enthusiastic aficionado to get up close and personal to the cars.