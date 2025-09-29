Porsche Makes a Mercedes: The 500E Story

Editor’s Note: This story was reproduced with permission from our companion website Stuttcars.com.

A New Opportunity for Porsche

For Porsche’s Michael Hölscher this was his first major project. It was his opportunity to set up fabrication and assembly of a complete automobile at a time when Porsche was suffering from the major fall in the value of the dollar that had supported it for so long. This was 1989, when new engineering chief Ulrich Benz was finding his feet and Company chief Heinz Branitzki was on the verge of dismissal. They had an unexploited resource in their Werk 2, the Reutter building at the heart of the company’s complex in Zuffenhausen, which was just finishing its run of Porsche’s Type 959 supercars.