The Fuori Concorso…Italian for “Out of Competition”…is exactly that. It’s not a competition, it’s a showcase. An exhibition. A weekend of vehicles and villas on Lake Como.

Unlike the expensive, exclusive Concorso d’Eleganza up the road at the Villa d’Este, the Fuori Concorso is an event meant to give all auto enthusiasts a chance to get up close with all kinds of cars…some classic, some contemporary.