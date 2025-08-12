Morgan Plus Four’s U.S. Debut

The Morgan Plus Four will make its official United States debut at Monterey Car Week this week, appearing at Motorlux on Wednesday, August 13, and The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, on Friday, August 15. Showcased alongside the Super 3 — which has been available in the U.S. since 2023 — the Plus Four is the first four-wheeled Morgan officially offered in America in more than two decades.

First announced for the U.S. market in November 2024, the Plus Four began arriving at dealerships and with customers in spring 2025. Its presence at Monterey Car Week marks Morgan Motor Company’s first official public showing of the model in the United States.

After more than five years of dedicated homologation work, the Plus Four is entering the U.S. market under the replica car rule of the FAST Act. This legislation allows the sale of up to 325 units annually of models whose design closely follows versions sold more than 25 years ago. For Morgan, this means the iconic cowl-radiator design — first introduced in 1954 — returns to American roads in a modern form.

Hand-built at the company’s historic Pickersleigh Road factory in Malvern, UK, each Plus Four combines traditional coachbuilding techniques with the latest engineering innovations. Underneath its aluminum body panels and ash frame sits the CX-Generation bonded-aluminum platform, double wishbone suspension, and a 2.0-liter BMW-sourced engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission—all designed and engineered to Morgan’s exacting standards.

Visitors to Monterey Car Week will also witness a first: the U.S. debut of Sennheiser’s in-car audio technology in a Morgan. Developed through a collaboration between Morgan engineers and the renowned audio specialist, this system delivers a rich, precise listening experience that perfectly complements the tactile nature of the Plus Four.

Matthew Hole, Managing Director, Morgan Motor Company, said: “The arrival of Plus Four in the United States is the result of years of patient development and close collaboration with our partners. Its debut at Monterey Car Week is a proud moment for everyone at Morgan, and the perfect stage to reintroduce a model that embodies our blend of craftsmanship, engineering integrity, and driving joy. We are excited to share it with new customers and long-standing enthusiasts across the country.”

In addition to appearances at Motorlux and The Quail, the Plus Four will be featured in a series of pop-up displays throughout Monterey Car Week, giving attendees the chance to get up close to one of the most distinctive sports cars available today.

