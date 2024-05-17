Monaco Historique Grand Prix 2024

The gentle shimmer of the Cote d’Azur sun on the crystal clear waters of the Mediterranean. The shimmer of gold facades at designer boutiques lining the streets. The shimmer of heat haze exuding from exhaust pipes, working hard to cope with the demands of the most famed street circuit of them all. Everywhere you look, a shimmer of some sort can be seen.

Monaco, the tiny principality nestled between the Mediterranean and the imposing Alpes-Maritimes, is intrinsically linked with the storied history of F1 racing. The Grand Prix held here is considered one of the highest accolades in motorsport, forming part of the Triple Crown, alongside the Indianapolis 500 and the 24h du Mans. The circuit, run exclusively on public roads, is a tight, treacherous and unforgiving 3.3km lap, with undulations and tight corners galore, unforgiving armco barriers lining the track, with the quickest lap times found by the brave, who dance closest to the armco, chasing each apex whilst breathing on barriers.