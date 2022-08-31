MINI Electric Launches MINI Multitone Edition

MINI recently launched a new limited-edition series for the MINI Electric: the Multitone Edition. Limited to only 200 examples in the UK, this MINI Multitone Edition will have exclusive designs on both the interior and exterior of the car.

The MINI Multitone Edition is the embodiment of the diversity in the MINI community. It is also offered with an edition-exclusive multitone roof design that extends from the windscreen frame to the rear and across the entire roof. The gradient starts with Aspen White and shifts through the more mellow grey shade of Melting Silver II before it becomes Jet Black. The color gradient’s unique look is complemented in the MINI Multitone Edition through an abstract, white rainbow on the roof and it can also be seen throughout the design of the special edition.

Innovative wet-on-wet painting process was used by the British MINI plant in Oxford to create this special look. Using the Spray Tech paint finish, they were able to spray the three different color shades directly one after the other. With the ever-changing environment conditions, there may be deviations in the color pattern making each MINI Multitone Edition vehicle truly unique.

For the first time, the new MINI Multitone Edition will be offered in a color that was previously exclusive only for the MINI Countryman, the Sage Green Metallic finish. MINI Electric also replaced the black or chrome trims around the headlights and the MINI badge was replaced; in another first, it was offered in White as well as the 17-inch Scissor Spoke 2-tone wheels.

A graphic rainbow motif using Indian Summer Red and Sage Green colors can be seen on the C-Pillar, and matching designs can also be seen on the side scuttle and door sills. There is also the exclusive self-levelling wheel caps that had a two-tone design.

The same motifs can be seen in the interior of the vehicle. MINI logos are placed on the floor mats, sun visor, cockpit facia, and the steering wheel. A 3D printed key car in Sage Green will also be given to the MINI Multitone Edition owners.

The MINI Multitone Edition is offered as a MINI Electric Level 2. As standard, it features automatic dual zone air conditioning, front heated seating, Sports leather steering wheel, and sports seats. It will also have an 8.8-inch center display screen, MINI Navigation System, Apple CarPlay, MINI Driving Modes, cruise control, rear view camera, rain sensor with automatic headlight activation, and rear park distance control.

Limited to only 200 units in the UK, the new MINI Electric Multitone Edition is available to order from retailers nationwide. It is priced at £33,200 OTR.