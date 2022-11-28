Master Of Motoring Debuts In 2023

Great British Motor Shows has announced a new, premium motoring event for 2023: Masters of Motoring. Making its debut in June 2023, the new show is scheduled on June 18, Father’s Day, and it’ll be another great event to be added to the early summer motoring or collectors’ shows in 2023 for petrolheads in the UK and internationally.

Masters of Motoring will bring together high-level classic and performance car displays, with a group of carefully selected leisure and lifestyle luxury retail opportunities, excellent food, drink, and hospitality. The event will be held in the beautiful Lansdowne family home at Bowood House & Gardens, in Wiltshire.

Great British Motor Shows’ MD Steve Bishop shared, “I am extremely excited – and proud – to announce the inaugural Masters of Motoring. This has been something that has been in planning for some time. We now have the right venue partners with Bowood House and, I believe, a great event format with new displays and select partners who will help to create an exciting and memorable experience for owner and visitor alike.”

A VIP zone will be hosted by Masters of Motoring and it will feature supercar and hypercar displays and will have its own hospitality area. It will be placed with other major display area in the main front lawns of Bowood House where vehicles of supercar owners in the UK will also be displayed. There will also be an area that is dedicated to individual owners of classic and performance vehicles.

Steve Bishop continued, “Masters of Motoring is all about finding that common ground between exhibitor and customer. The show aims to embrace the car club alongside the private collections – allowing owners to show off their pride and joy across a broad spectrum of motoring, in the best way, surrounded by exciting elements and in a fabulous environment.”

For the first Masters of Motoring event, the main theme celebrates Marcello Gandini, the legendary car designer who designed some of the greatest cars like the Lamborghini Miura and Countach. The event will also pay tribute to the 60th anniversary of one of the most honored cars, the Porsche 911 where they will have some great ‘never-before-seen’ displays.

Masts of Motoring guests will also be able to leisurely visit a selection of premium retail partners which were deliberately picked to offer products and services that ranges from jewelry, watches, art, and designer goods to luxury lifestyle and motoring service providers.

Bowood Estate Events Manager Sarah Forwood shared, “We are delighted to be welcoming the inaugural ‘Masters of Motoring’ to the Bowood Estate on Sunday 18th June. Masters of Motoring will showcase beautiful classic cars and supercars within Bowood’s stunning grounds. This new and exciting show on Fathers’ Day will be a wonderful addition to our 2023 events line up.”

For the 2023 Masters of Motoring, they have signed up lifestyle motoring media platform Paddock Life as their first Media Partner and as such, they will be playing an active role in the feature displays. Event organizers are also in discussions with a number of potential partners. In the coming months, announcements related to these partnerships and even the event itself should be expected.

Clubs, collectors, and owners who are interested to participate in the event are now welcome to submit their applications through the Masters of Motoring website so they can be part of this important history as the first participants of the Masters of Motoring event.