Volker Rost
Ferrari, Maserati and Alfa Romeo take the spotlight when the talk is about Italian cars in the 60s. But other lesser-known names also left their mark on one of the golden ages of the Italian automotive industry. Photo Courtesy of Old Timer Markt
News

Love in the Italian Way: Three Italian gems of the 60s

A fascinating dive into 3 automobiles which constitute a true ode to the mechanics and designers of Italy

Avatar photoLorenzo Baer

The Italian automotive industry has always been known for its creativity, with brilliant minds engaging in high-risk projects to leave their mark on the industry. Join us as we explore three such cases which, despite being lost in the pages of history, constitute a true ode to the mechanics and designers of the land of the boot.

ATS 2500 GT (1964)

The famous defection of Ferrari top employees to form Automobili Turismo e Sport SpA (or simply, ATS) in 1961 was certainly one of the great plot twists in the automotive industry of the 1960s. In a story involving betrayal, intrigue, and even slight touches of revenge, ATS became one of the main fables of Italian folklore about the segment, with its intense but ephemeral existence.

No Subscription? You’re missing out

Get immediate ad-free access to all our premium content.

Get Started

Tags
Avatar photo
Lorenzo Baer
Passionate about motorsport from the 60s and 70s, Lorenzo has a special affection for the sub-Formula 1 categories, such as F2, F3 and F. Junior, which are, at the same time, the 'ugly ducklings' of these decades, but are also the categories that better represent the essence of motorsport during this period. He holds a deep appreciation for drivers like Clark or Rindt, who dominated the premier category of motorsport, returning sporadically to their origins in F2, to compete and, simultaneously, teach new generations of what single-seater racing was all about. Lorenzo believes this was a time of innocence in motorsport, without a doubt, where the most important thing was to race.
Related