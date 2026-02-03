Love in the Italian Way: Three Italian gems of the 60s

The Italian automotive industry has always been known for its creativity, with brilliant minds engaging in high-risk projects to leave their mark on the industry. Join us as we explore three such cases which, despite being lost in the pages of history, constitute a true ode to the mechanics and designers of the land of the boot.
ATS 2500 GT (1964)
The famous defection of Ferrari top employees to form Automobili Turismo e Sport SpA (or simply, ATS) in 1961 was certainly one of the great plot twists in the automotive industry of the 1960s. In a story involving betrayal, intrigue, and even slight touches of revenge, ATS became one of the main fables of Italian folklore about the segment, with its intense but ephemeral existence.
No Subscription? You’re missing out
Get immediate ad-free access to all our premium content.
Get Started