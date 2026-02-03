Love in the Italian Way: Three Italian gems of the 60s

The Italian automotive industry has always been known for its creativity, with brilliant minds engaging in high-risk projects to leave their mark on the industry. Join us as we explore three such cases which, despite being lost in the pages of history, constitute a true ode to the mechanics and designers of the land of the boot.

ATS 2500 GT (1964)

The famous defection of Ferrari top employees to form Automobili Turismo e Sport SpA (or simply, ATS) in 1961 was certainly one of the great plot twists in the automotive industry of the 1960s. In a story involving betrayal, intrigue, and even slight touches of revenge, ATS became one of the main fables of Italian folklore about the segment, with its intense but ephemeral existence.