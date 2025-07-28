Leyland’s Eight — The First Supercar 

A Bold Vision from Leyland Motors

Conditions in Britain’s world of car producers changed radically after the Great War. The war itself contributed. Increasingly regarded as a symbol of unpatriotic luxury, the private car was treated accordingly by the Exchequer. In 1915 a 33 per cent duty was imposed on imported autos. Petrol tax doubled in 1916, followed by petrol rationing in 1918. A surging American car industry was offering high-powered competition to auto makers both in Brian and on the Continent.

The post-war position was especially parlous for those producers who had tooled up heavily to meet wartime demands. Either they were now equipped to make something that the military was no longer ordering or the world already had more than enough of what they made during the war, which could now be bought cheaply. This was a particular worry at lorry maker Leyland Motors.