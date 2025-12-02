Heritage Series – Ferrari F40 – F80

Unless you’re a tifosi or a sports car enthusiast with a passion for automotive history, chances are you don’t know that the Ferrari F40, which was specially created to commemorate the Prancing Horse marque’s 40th anniversary, was the last model that Enzo Ferrari signed off. In other words, the last Ferrari approved by the legend himself.

Some call the F40 “the last true Ferrari,” but that’s far from the truth. The F50, which came ten years later for their 50th anniversary, was still raw, but it was more balanced and communicative. It offered better ride quality and sounded like an F1 car at 8,500 RPM. Less terrifying, more precision.