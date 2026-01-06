Heritage Series – BMW M1 – i8

If there’s one thing that has defined BMW, beyond building highly engineered cars, it’s that the German automaker has never been afraid to step outside its comfort zone. And while these ventures that don’t quite fit the brand’s traditional rulebook haven’t always been well received, or have even “failed” in terms of sales or critical acclaim, they’ve at least left a lasting mark thanks to their boldness.

The BMW M1 and i8 don’t seem to have much in common beyond the marque. They don’t share the nameplate, the propulsion system, or even the engine layout. What they do share, however, is that each was conceived as the most ambitious car BMW had ever built at the time, without a clear sense of where it truly belonged. Both represent experiments in continuity, internal tensions within BMW, and above all, the experience of being misunderstood in their day, only to age more gracefully as time goes on.