GT World Challenge, Sonoma Raceway

The 2026 GT World Challenge America season opened March 27 through 29 at Sonoma Raceway, where Northern California’s rolling hills and technical 12 turn layout once again challenged some of the best GT3 teams in the world. Known for its elevation changes, tight corners, and limited passing zones, the circuit demanded precision and patience throughout the weekend as teams adapted to the series’ new three-hour race format.

Weather conditions across the three-day event remained typical of early spring in Sonoma, with cool mornings giving way to warm, clear afternoons. The consistent conditions allowed teams to focus on setup and strategy over multiple sessions and support races throughout the weekend.