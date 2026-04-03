GMG Racing pilots a Porsche GT3-R through Turn 9A at Sonoma Raceway during the GT World Challenge America event
GT World Challenge

GT World Challenge, Sonoma Raceway

2026 season opener heats up on the West Coast

Avatar photoKristina Cilia

The 2026 GT World Challenge America season opened March 27 through 29 at Sonoma Raceway, where Northern California’s rolling hills and technical 12 turn layout once again challenged some of the best GT3 teams in the world. Known for its elevation changes, tight corners, and limited passing zones, the circuit demanded precision and patience throughout the weekend as teams adapted to the series’ new three-hour race format.

Team AF Corse USA wins First Place in the AM series at GT World Challenge America at Sonoma Raceway
Closely followed through Turn 9A, California native Memo Gidley pilots his Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo II at Sonoma Raceway during the GT World Challenge America

Weather conditions across the three-day event remained typical of early spring in Sonoma, with cool mornings giving way to warm, clear afternoons. The consistent conditions allowed teams to focus on setup and strategy over multiple sessions and support races throughout the weekend.

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Kristina Cilia
California native Kristina Cilia has an extensive photography background. She spent almost 10 years photographing military life, people and planes while her enthusiasm for photographing automobiles grew. Kristina has created images for Three Fifty Six Inc. documenting their 356 East Coast Holiday and more. She photographed racing events at Nango (Japan), Laguna Seca, Sears Point, Thunder Hill, Snetterton, Brands Hatch and Silverstone and events like Pebble Beach Concours and Goodwood Festival of Speed. Kristina loves to travel and attend Porsche Club events. She currently resides in Northern California with her husband and two teenage boys.
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