Gordon Murray at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Driver-centric premium supercar manufacturer Gordon Murray Automotive (GMA) has announced that it will celebrate 60 years of design and engineering by Professor Gordon Murray CBE as the central feature marque at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

GMA will crown its celebration with a beautiful sculpture on the lawn outside Goodwood House – the Festival’s Central Feature – highlighting how six decades of innovative design still influence the brand today. From 1965 to 2025 Professor Gordon Murray has consistently delivered vehicles that exhibit driving perfection, engineering art, and innovative weight reduction design – all characteristics seen in today’s GMA supercars.

Professor Gordon Murray, Group Executive Chairman: “For 60 years, I have enjoyed the design and engineering challenge of pushing the boundaries of what’s possible, whether in racing or road cars. The supercars that Gordon Murray Automotive builds today are inspired by every car I’ve designed, raced, and owned. Lightweight design, innovative use of materials, the latest technologies, and even bending the laws of physics come into all we do.”

Throughout the Festival of Speed, GMA’s modern-day supercars will share the stage with various Murray-designed road and race cars spanning 1965 to 2025. As the Central Feature Marque, GMA will also exhibit its full range of supercars with displays in front of Goodwood House, in the Supercar Paddock, and a special display of heritage cars on the Goodwood Cricket Pitch. Crowning the celebrations will be the launch of a new GMA supercar.

Phillip Lee, Gordon Murray Group CEO: “The GMA business is proud of its heritage and the rich tapestry of road and race cars that continue to inspire our design ethos and technological approach. Gordon’s illustrious career and unique approach to design and engineering influence all we do, contributing to the quality, status, and focus on driving perfection of the supercars that will be built today and those that will come in the future.”

