Ferrari and Rolls-Royce Win the Pinehurst Concours

Collectors, enthusiasts and spectators from across the country participated in the Sandhills Motoring Festival presented by Broad Arrow Group held in the historic Village of Pinehurst over Memorial Day weekend.

The sixth annual Sandhills Motoring Festival kicked off with the SMF Block Party on Friday May 26th in the Village of Pinehurst. On Saturday multiple driving tours were held for explor-ing the scenic roads around the Sandhills region followed by the popular Hangar Party at the Moore County Jetport before the Sunday’s ‘Concours in the Village’ in the historic Village of Pinehurst.

“This year’s event was beyond any Motoring Festival we’ve had in years past. How exciting to have our Best of Show Touring and Best of Show Sporting award winners that are exactly 100 years apart. A 1923 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost and a 2023 Ferrari 812 Competizione” exclaimed event President, Marvin Waters. “The enthusiasm from our exhibitors and attendees outshined the inclement weather!”

“We are just grateful for the support from the historic Village of Pinehurst, our volunteers, and the local community. Mayor Strickland believes in and supports our event and that truly is the reason the event is successful” said Waters. The main thrust of the event is to support Sandhills Community College through an endowment fund, donating each year into that endowment. The event supports one full student scholarship per year with additional scholarships in the works for the future.

Best of Show – Touring: Doug & Mary White, 1923 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost

“Everyone has been so polite and cheerful, and funny, exactly what you want in a car show. Lots of interest in the car’s history, and we are so excited to have been able to share it with so many. What a great day” said car owner Douglas White. The Whites enjoy driving and sharing their Rolls-Royce, taking it on long road trips and driving to the event from their home. “The furthest we’ve driven was to Alaska, and back, from North Carolina. We’ve driven it in Canada, South Africa, Europe, Scotland and Ireland a number of times.”

Best of Show – Sporting: Robert & Sherry Guth, 2023 Ferrari 812 Competizione.

“I think what happened is people like the car, but they love the story, and why it’s designed the way it’s designed, with the tailor-made aspect of the livery as a tribute to the Ferrari 250 GTO. In the end that’s what made me feel good about being a winner today. Because it was the last thing I expected!” said Robert Guth. “Everyone here is so passionate and we are just very happy to be part of the event. It’s just the greatest setting with great crowds. We love it!”

“The setting in the Village of Pinehurst is phenomenal, it is absolutely beautiful with the diverse range of cars lined up on the streets in the Village, with all the shops and trees. I love the spread of our two top award winners, a high-end vehicle from 1923, and 100 years apart, the latest cutting edge 2023 Ferrari,” said Ray Shaffer, Grand Marshal Sandhills Motoring Festival.

“You can be reassured that the hobby is alive and well by the number of young people that were here, and in the variety of cars, from the American Classics through nineties imports. I am grateful to have the opportunity to serve the volunteers and support the organizers, even with the weather it didn’t stop them from putting on this wonderful event,” said Shaffer.

Additional notable awards:

Mayor’s Awards – 1964 Porsche 356C, Rick Hartbrodt

Hagerty Youth Award – 1981 DeLorean DMC-12, Tim & Ethan Mize (father/son)