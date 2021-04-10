Fen to Fell – UK’s Highest Rally

Fen to Fell, a totally new classic and vintage car rally, journeys from the lowest road in the UK, climbing up to the highest – one typically restricted to motorists.

The three-day driving adventure, organized by ‘Driven to Extremes’ is scheduled for September 22-26, 2021, and is limited to only 14 crews. It is the only rally organization granted privileged access to a restricted National Air Traffic road that leads to a radar station that sits on top of a rugged peak that is 2,782 feet above sea level at Great Dunn Fell.

“This is an adventure drive that not only showcases the stunning roads and scenery of the UK but also affords the crews some pretty spectacular bragging rights. Not many people have driven the UK’s highest road so this is a unique opportunity. The route, designed by veteran rally planner Kim Bannister, is stunning!” Organizer – Mac Mackenney

The event will be open to pre-1976 vintage and classic cars and starts at the second smallest city in England, the cathedral city of Ely, Cambridgeshire, which is nine feet below sea level.

The route heads north-west past the lowest pub in the UK, through the Holme Fen nature reserve, then towards the southern tip of the Peak District. The journey then continues through the highest village in the UK, Flash, past the historic Chatsworth House, where the route will travel over the Winnats Pass to have an overnight stay at the beautiful Hope Valley.

On day two, the Rally will start at the Ladybower Reservoir, the place where the brave airman who was part of the 1943 Dam Busters raids practiced their night bombing raids just 60 feet above the water. The route will then lead the drivers up the Snake and Woodhead Pass then towards the location of the award-winning television comedy ‘Last of the Summer Wine‘ in Holmfirth.

The drivers will then head to the picturesque Yorkshire Dales, entering the National Park through Malham Cove before their trek up the 13th highest pass in the UK: Fleet Moss.

The third and final day will have them going up the beautiful Buttertubs Pass, the road that Jeremy Clarkson considers to be the most spectacular in England. The route will have them climbing higher northwards towards even higher passes into Yad Moss, Harthope Moss, Killhope Cross, as they pass through the most breathtaking roads of the North Pennines.

Upon arrival at the small Cumbrian village of Dufton, the entrants will prepare for their final ascent. After going through some security, they will be driving for five miles with gradients of up to 15% as they steadily go up towards the highest road in the UK. They will then be 2,782 feet above sea level, a full 583 feet higher than Cairnwell Pass in Scotland, the highest public road in the UK.

More information about the Fen to Fell Rally can be found at Driven to Extremes.