The annual exhibition of rare, classic, and contemporary cars along the shore of Lake Como never disappoints. If there were a theme to this year’s Concorso, it would be “original”…original designs, original condition, and an original overall winner.

Italian autos dominated the Concours competition and in an international lineup of green, blue, and brown cars, the red 1957 Ferrari stood out. This chassis finished second in the tragic 1957 Mille Miglia, and was reconfigured as a racer for both Juan Manuel Fangio and Sir Stirling Moss. A replica of this car was built for the recent Ferrari movie. The original was awarded the Trofeo dei Presidenti (Presidents’ Trophy) at Villa d’Este.