Buick Unveils Wildcat EV Concept (With Gallery Pictures)

Buick recently revealed the Wildcat EV concept. It is the embodiment of the brand’s vision towards its new design direction as it shifts towards an all-electric future.

The Wildcat was designed to embody the all-new design language that will be the basis for future Buick production models. Mounted prominently on the body front and rear, the new tri-shield logo of Buick is also a symbol of the design transformation. New production models will also be proudly displaying the logo starting next year.

Global Buick and GMC Design executive director Sharon Gauci shared, “The Wildcat EV concept represents the real design future for the brand. Buick has always been forward looking and this expression is a glimpse of where we’re going, and the optimism we have for the limitless possibilities of an electric future.”

A new and expressive front-end design for Buick was also introduced by the Wildcat EV, seen in the bold, forward-leaning front-end appearance that has a low-mounted, trapezoidal grille. On both sides of the vehicle are sharp, high-mounted and horizontal check mark-shaped lighting with the primary lighting in the outer edges of the grille. When the driver approaches, they created a unique welcome choreography using the lights.

The 2+2 coupe also has a powerful presence, with a new laid-back proportion matched by a low, wide stance. The windshield curves towards the sides and seamlessly flows into the side glass, dramatically tapering off towards the back with the fast roofline to highlight the aggressive profile of the coupe.

Global Buick Design director Bob Boniface commented, “From every angle, the vehicle looks like it’s ready to pounce. It’s the result of careful attention to the proportions and sculptural beauty derived from the intersection of forms, not lines.”

“The more you look at the Wildcat EV concept, the more the details reveal themselves. Its timeless proportions acknowledge the brand’s rich design legacy, while our latest technology moves you forward,” added Boniface.

Other exterior design highlights are:

Unique semi-swing doors for more comfortable entry and exit

One-of-a-kind aluminum trim that seems to seamlessly flow into the interior seat structures

Micro-LED lighting technology and thin-beam project lenses for the front lighting

Roof’s sail panels have balde-style taillights with horizontal lamps styled like check marks that is similar to the front lighting design

‘State of charge’ indicator which is visible through the exterior hatchback glass

Jet Age-inspired 18-spoke ‘turbine’ wheels

Buick Wildcat EV concept passenger side profile.

The Perfect Mix of Modernity and Warmth

For the Wildcat EV concept’s interior, the cabin has an inviting and comforting inner glow, while integrating new technologies designed to give a more enjoyable riding experience.

Buick exterior and interior design manager Therese Pinazzo said, “It’s a space intended to strike an emotional chord. It is defined by simple, graceful forms that convey balance, harmony, and a feeling of warmth.”

The 2+2 configuration is delineated by a conspicuous console that starts at the base of the instrument panel and runs towards the rear seating area. It uses a unique graphic and color contrasts to visually create an illusion of floating elements to accentuate the lightweight feel and spaciousness of the cabin.

Buick also took into consideration the importance of color to convey the feeling of warmth and comfort in the interior. Legato Green flows through the cabin with brushed or polished aluminum trim as accents. Some elements in the interior, like the seat belts, were given a lively orange color to add a more distinct look.

Other interior elements are the cockpit inspired seats with cantilevered headrests and looks as if it is floating. There is also the lightweight, flat-bottom steering wheel.

For the technology integration and infotainment interaction, the instrument panel uses a touchscreen as the access point, with another screen on the console.

The Wildcat EV concept was created to be a platform for futuristic features like biometrics, artificial intelligence, and aromatherapy. With driving pleasure considered to be of utmost importance, even the littlest detail is added like when the vehicle detects a rise in driver’s heart rate, vehicle settings are automatically adjusted to calm them down. When Zen Mode is activated, the cabin lights will dim, calming aromatherapy scents are dispersed, and massaging seats are activated.

The whole concept is designed to showcase the possibilities – in design, technology, and the transformative experience of EV mobility.

“We are on the cusp of true change, and this concept is a tangible vision of it. It inaugurates the next chapter in Buick’s design heritage, as we make the crucial transition to our all-electric future,” shared Gauci.