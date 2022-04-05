10 Best Sports Cars for New Collectors

In the last decade, car collecting has evolved from a niche hobby to a global industry, making car culture omnipresent and more diverse than ever. Everchanging and ever growing, the collector car world of today has seen an influx of people attracted by investing, experiencing new things in life, meeting new people, or simply indulging in a new hobby.

However, more different tastes and motives means it’s getting harder to find that next big thing—a diamond in the rough waiting to be recognized by a wider audience. That begs the question: which car is the perfect one to start an automotive collection?

Car collecting is a matter of personal preference, so there are no completely right or completely wrong answers, but there are some common factors. Both sensible and downright exotic, these ten cars share them all—they’re great driver’s cars, blue chip collector pieces, and conversation starters.

They are also not completely obvious choices—meaning they’re still underappreciated, given what they’re offering. As such, these are the perfect ones to start a car collection of your own.

#1: Pontiac Solstice GXP

Before GM eventually pulled the plug on it in 2009, Pontiac went out in style with a few rather interesting cars. First of all, there was the GTO, a rebadged 2-door Holden Monaro with either a 350-horsepower 5.7-liter LS1 or a 400-horsepower 6.0-liter LS2. Now, that one’s a no-brainer, so let us remind you of the other, more sensible yet equally interesting Pontiac car that too often flies under the radar.

It’s the Pontiac Solstice GXP, a 260-horsepower, rear-wheel drive roadster (or T-top) built from 2007 to 2010 in 13,781 examples, 781 out of which are removable hard tops. If you are looking for a solid investment as a start of your collection, you should go for the latter, but be aware of the fact that low mileage examples have already passed the $30,000 mark.

If you want your collection to be built around this fun driver’s car, we bet you’ll find a combination of twin-scroll turbocharger, 5-speed manual transmission, and a limited slip differential quite pleasing in a more affordable roadster body, too.

#2: BMW E86 Z4M Coupé

Moving up a notch but following the same concept, the Z4M is another take on a fun and engaging Y2K-esque driving experience. A true analog power roadster, the 2006–2008 Z4M was born by transplanting bits from the highly acclaimed E46 M3 into a first generation Z4.

Given that roadsters are more engaging by nature, the Z4M took full use of the 330 horsepower 3.0-liter S54 straight six, a new 6-speed manual, while uprated suspension and brakes sourced from the M3 CSL ensured superb control around bends.

The Z4M hardtop fastback is one of the most immersive analog BMWs you can find out there, and with 1,815 examples made for the North American market and 4,275 in total, it is a true modern collector piece. That being said, the Z4M is a car you can enjoy in a multitude of ways, both on the backroads and while admiring it as a piece of modern automotive art in your garage.

#3: Mazda RX-8

If your collector’s taste gravitates towards something less conventional, yet you’re not willing to shell out exotic money on your first collector car, this might be the perfect car for you.

From a visual standpoint, the RX-8 is a gorgeously offbeat four-seater coupé with rearward-opening rear semi-doors—and if that isn’t weird enough, it’s full of design cues pointing out to its defining quirk, the 9000 RPM 1.3-liter RENESIS rotary engine.

The RX-8 doesn’t top out on reliability, nor is it as hardcore as the RX-7 FD that preceded it, but it has also started recovering from its lowest price point and now is the right moment to get one. But why?

As it usually goes with depreciating sports cars, most of them end up with owners who either neglect their very specific running and maintenance requirements, or use their potential for modifying them to extract more power. That being said, the market inevitably gets swarmed with jalopies or projects and all-original examples eventually achieve the highest value.

In addition to your future RX-8 having a clean maintenance record, you should be after a later model with 6-speed manual transmission and a higher output of 232 horsepower. Or, if you want something truly specific, try finding a 40th Anniversary model—but be prepared for a hefty collector premium over regular cars.

In the end, no matter which one you choose, an RX-8 will always be a welcome sight on your local cars & coffee, and the fact that the new rotary Mazda is so far still a myth gives this one a solid potential for a rise in value. On the other hand, if you’re building a collection of idiosyncratic cars that also happen to be a blast to drive, you’ll enjoy having the RX-8 as its foundation.

#4: Cadillac CTS-V 2nd Generation

A good way to start your collection is to pick a car that’s somewhat practical (and, as such, can involve the whole family). That could be the Cadillac CTS-V, a superb sports sedan that seemingly came out of nowhere to cross spears with the competition from Germany and its monopoly on fast and luxurious four-door sports cars.

The first generation debuted in 2004, packing the Z06-sourced LS6 and then an LS2 V8, showing that a Cadillac is a grandpa’s land barge no more.

For a collection starter, our pick goes to the second generation, as it’s improved in all aspects and also offered in three different flavors: a classic sedan, a practical wagon, and an avant-garde coupé.

As far as the firepower goes, this generation had a 6.2-liter 556 horsepower supercharged LSA pushrod V8 sending 551 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheels via a 6-speed automatic or a 6-speed manual—the one you’ll be after if you’re looking to maximize both your immersion and investment. The CTS-V is easily one of the greatest American sports cars of all time, and picking it as the first car in a collection is a big power move.

#5: Jaguar XKR X100

The DB7’s first cousin still flies under the radar, meaning that it’s actually one of the greatest collector bargains around. As a successor to the plush-but-corny XJS grand tourer, the 1996 X100 revived the brand’s sporting DNA by reintroducing a slippery silhouette and omitting the V12 in favor of more elastic V8 engines, first displacing 4 liters and then 4.2 liters starting from the 2003 model year.

Even though the X100 was built on the same platform as the XJS, it felt like an all-new car, especially in the range-topping XKR trim, which showcased Jaguar’s intention to liven up its outdated sports car line up. Available both as a coupé and a convertible, the XKR was offered with both engines and had either 370 or 400 horsepower mated to either a Mercedes-Benz 5G-Tronic 5-speed or ZF 6-speed automatic transmission.

Both the naturally aspirated XK8 and the XKR are bargains considering the power, the wood, and the leather you’re getting—but it’s really the supercharged one that has all the potential to give you the best bang for your buck.

In an era of turbochargers, supercharger whine is an essential part of the XKR’s old school charm, and if you find an example that has been taken care of, you’ll end up with a reliable high-performance grand tourer. Right now, you’ll be able to find these below the $20,000 mark—a small price for a superb Jaguar coupé with huge appreciation potential.

#6: BMW E63 M6

After years of being misunderstood, the E60 M5 has finally got the recognition it deserved. Naturally, the soaring demand for some Bavarian V10 noise also means that this M5 is getting expensive, especially in the rare 6-speed manual spec. But, while everyone fights for their piece of sports sedan royalty, one car sporting that same S85 V10 is mostly under the radar.

It’s the equally polarizing E65 M6, a coupé (or a convertible) sharing mechanical underpinnings with the iconic supersedan. In it, the V10 is also paired with that infamous SMG automated manual, but luckily, BMW Club of America battled its way to get it with a manual, just like it did with the M5.

Built in 701 copies (compared to 1,336 manual M5s), this car is still, on average, the more affordable of the two. Its looks are even more controversial than those of the E60 5 Series—although that may turn out to be one of its assets in the future.

The M6 had a direct successor in the next generation, but this V10-powered grand tourer is considered to be the pinnacle of the now discontinued 6 Series, which also improves its collector appeal.

#7: Porsche 997.2 911 Turbo

The watercooled 911 era got off the wrong foot with the ill-received 996 generation, but as Turbo and GT models have found appreciation in the recent couple of years, it’s time to look for the next big 911. For us, and for every aspiring collector with a Porsche passion and a budget to match, it should be the 997.2 911 Turbo.

The 997 911 addressed and fixed all things that made the 996 so controversial, bringing back the classic fascia and a number of mechanical revisions. As expected, Turbo was again an instant classic, being both lighter and more powerful than its predecessor.

The restyling came in 2009, and the Turbo was thoroughly revised too, as it got an all-new 500-horsepower flat-six engine and a number of upgrades. Having been built in wake of a huge economic crisis, the 997.2 Turbo was built in only 3800 examples.

For comparison purposes, the last air cooled 993 Turbo sold in 5937 examples and the 997.1 Turbo sold in 19201 examples. Manual 997.2 Turbos and Turbo S models are already six-figure cars, and a PDK 911 Turbo will follow suit soon, so 2022 might be the last year to buy them before they skyrocket in price too.

#8: Dodge Viper VX I ACR

When it comes to being smart about collecting your cars, a general rule of thumb is to choose cars that are either the first, last, or best of their kind. So, being the final form of America’s first and only V10 powered sports car, and being the most potent Viper ever created, this one packs everything you need in a collector car.

The VX I generation Viper ACR is a hardcore motorsport-inspired driver-focused version of America’s wildest sports car. With an 8.4-liter 645 horsepower V10 in a well-balanced chassis, the Viper smashed a total of 13 track records, not including a memorable run at the Nürburgring.

The secret to its success was not just abundant power, but the Extreme Aero Package generating up to 2,000 lbs of downforce on a car that’s surprisingly street legal. The Extreme Aero Package was optional, and Vipers equipped with it are the ones to look for.

For some extra niche collector appeal, also be on the lookout for farewell special editions like the one-of-28 1:28 Edition celebrating smashing the Laguna Seca track record, or one of 100 GTS-R Commemorative Edition ACRs, or one of 31 Voodoo II ACRs.

#9: Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano

Starting a car collection with a Ferrari is one of the best ways to get into this hobby, provided you’ve got the means to keep it running. So, when it comes to collector-worthy modern Ferraris, you can basically go in two directions: the naturally aspirated mid-engined V8-powered sports cars like the 360 Modena, F430, or even the 458, or front-engined V12-powered grand tourers. Our choice is to go for the latter, as it’s the more mature way into entering the world of prancing horses from Maranello.

The car of choice for our purposes is the Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano, a 2-seater Berlinetta with traditional Ferrari proportions and some rarely seen features like aerodynamic buttresses on the C-pillars. It is powered by the F140 V12 engine, the same you’ll find in an Enzo, albeit redesigned to fit the front-engined layout and detuned to produce 620 horsepower.

By dropping tubular steel in favor of an aluminum unibody chassis and placing the V12 behind the front axle, Ferrari created one of its best driver’s cars ever. With the prices of scarce manuals nearing the seven-figure mark, you can settle for a F1 automated manual-equipped for under $200,000.

If you’re after a more focused experience, opting for a HGTE package with revised magnetic dampers is the way to go, although a regular 599 will do the trick just fine.

#10: Lexus LFA