Prototype Bentley Blower Juniors begin winter testing

Inspired by Team Car No. 2, the most famous, valuable, and iconic Bentley in the world, the Bentley Blower Jnr is a collaboration between The Little Car Company and Bentley’s Heritage Collection. Crafted by hand to exceptional quality standards and adorned with beautiful details, all inspired by the original Blower. To gain confidence in both the engineering and design of Bentley Blower Jnr, The Little Car Company will undertake a durability program exceeding 5,000 miles across three different continents. The mission started with a seasonal twist – the collection of a Christmas tree from the snowscape of Switzerland, for the joint Christmas party.

Road legal goals

The durability program will include real-world driving and usage at different proving grounds before the start of production in 2024. The 85 percent scale recreation of the 1929 4½-litre Supercharged Bentley will be tested extensively, including seatbelts, ensuring road legality for the EU L7e Type Approval.

Modern drivetrain and chassi

The Bentley Blower Jnr is built around a 48V electric powertrain with a 15 kW (20 bhp) motor, meaning a top speed of 45 mph / 72 km/h in the UK and EU (25 mph / 40 km/h in the USA due to legislation) and an expected range of around 65 miles, with tandem seating for two adults. Crafted entirely by hand, from authentic materials to match the original, the Bentley Blower Jnr consists of over 700 parts. The bodywork is constructed in two sections, and while the rear body structure is created in carbon fiber rather than being an ash frame, it’s covered in impregnated fabric, just as the original. The bonnet, with its multiple cooling louvers, is hand-crafted in aluminum using traditional techniques and fastened with beautiful leather buckled bonnet straps.

The Bentley Blower Jnr includes an authentic specification chassis utilizing leaf springs and scaled-down period-correct friction dampers. Brembo brakes at the front and drums at the rear, provide all of the stopping power necessary. The electric motor is mounted across the rear axle, while the batteries and drive electronics are all housed in a hidden undertray.

Modern-day challenges

Bringing the legendary 1930s period car to life in modern times has presented certain challenges, specifically lighting, occupant restraints and reducing non-compliant edges. However, there are now five ‘experimental’ Bentley Blower Jnrs undertaking activities globally for durability and retailer activations, with a special homage Bentley Blower Jnr in the making.

After seeing social media channels filling up with images of supercars carrying Christmas trees, Bentley and The Little Car Company have taken the opportunity to have their 85 percent scale festive celebrations. The Bentley Blower Jnr proves to be the perfect car for easy pine transportation ahead of the office Christmas party. The team from Bentley Communications and The Little Car Company wishes all of our media friends a very Merry Christmas and a relaxing and restful break. We look forward to seeing you and the first production Bentley Blower Jnr in 2024.

All content © 2023 Bentley Motors